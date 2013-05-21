Carmelo Anthony: I Want J.R. Smith Back With the Knicks

When things are going well with the Knicks (i.e. when guys can make shots), things go very well. And that is how it went for the majority of New York’s season – 54 wins don’t lie.

Carmelo Anthony told reporters that he wants to build on that foundation by bringing this year’s team back next season, starting with J.R. Smith.

Here’s what ‘Melo told the NY Daily News when they asked him if he wanted J.R. back in a Knicks uniform next year:

“Without a doubt. J.R. is a special player. To me, and to everybody on this team, he’s made a huge step forward as a basketball player. We look forward to that, for him to come out and be focused, the way he was focused this season, win the Sixth Man of the Year, help us to win another division title, helping us to win 50-plus games. He was a big help to this team and I definitely would love him back here.”

We think they should try to bring back J.R. as well – as we have said before, blame for the Knicks’ faltering does not fall entirely on J.R.’s shoulders any more than it does on Anthony’s. They are two important parts of a puzzle that is currently missing key ingredients. If they’re going to play the way they do – something that will not change as long as ‘Melo in NYC – they need capable, consistent shooters around him to knock down shots. Just ask Jim Boeheim, he’ll tell you the same thing.

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook