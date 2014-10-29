Carmelo Anthony Made A Creepy Cameo On “Sons Of Anarchy” Last Night

The Knicks weren’t involved in the NBA’s opening tip on Tuesday night, but that didn’t stop Carmelo Anthony from making an appearance on your TV. The Knicks star had a brief cameo in FX’s “Sons of Anarchy” Tuesday night in a bit role as “Cartwright Soldier.” He speaks one steely line, then hands a knife over for a macabre version of what Clyde Frazier would call, “slicing and dicing.”

With a tip of the cap to our friends at Uproxx for brining this to our attention, comes ‘Melo’s brief not-so-shiny moment:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

“We got a call,” ‘Melo says and immediately hands over an ominous-looking blade:

We haven’t watched SOA in a while, so more regular followers can fill us in on how ‘Melo performed. Judging from the Vine video, though, it’s clear he takes his thespian work seriously.

Despite the low-profile appearance, Anthony isn’t new to the acting world. He starred in a multi-episode arc of Showtime’s Nurse Jackie as a drug-addled baller named Wayne. He’s also appeared in an episode of Law and Order: SVU with Chris Bosh, and starred in a barely-seen Chinese feature called, Amazing.

The Knicks could use some of ‘Melo’s amazing tonight at 8 p.m. ET when they host the Bulls at Madison Square Garden to start the 2014-15 NBA season.

(GIF via Uproxx, Vine via @WorldOfIsaac)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.