Carmelo Anthony & Syracuse To Debut Jordan Melo M7 Future Sole

It definitely can’t hurt having one of the NBA’s best players as an alumnus of your school – just look at the feet of some Syracuse players tonight when they tip-off against Indiana State. What you’ll see is a special colorway of the Jordan Melo M7 designed by 16-year-old Allen Largin as part of Jordan Brand’s Future Sole program. Oh yeah, and ‘Melo will be wearing these too when the Knicks head to Detroit to face Largin’s hometown Pistons.

The Future Sole program is dedicated to giving high school and college students the chance to have their work seen by some of the industry’s biggest designers. The 2010 competition kicked off in April and after 890,000 hits, 11,400 registered users, and 22,000 consumer participants, the competition was narrowed down to just 10. All 10 finalists were flown to Nike World Headquarters to show off their designs, and after presenting his design to a room full of Nike designers and executives, Largin was crowned the winner.

The Jordan Melo M7 Future Sole will drop on July 1 for a suggested retail price of $130.

