Carmelo Anthony To Wear No. 7 In New York

While last night a source close to Carmelo Anthony told me that he would most likely wear No. 13 in New York, today a new source has confirmed to me that ‘Melo will wear No. 7 for the Knicks – despite Kelenna Azubuike already wearing that number. One potential reason why Anthony shied away from No. 13 could be because the Knicks plan on retiring the number for Mark Jackson, a Brooklyn native who played seven seasons in New York.
Other than Azubuike, the past seven Knicks to wear No. 7 were Al Harrington, Channing Frye, Lavor Postell, Brooks Thompson, Chris Jent, J.R. Reid and Doug Christie; The five most recent Knicks to wear No. 13 were Sergio Rodriguez, Jerome James, Malik Rose, Nazr Mohammed and Luc Longley.
What, if anything, should ‘Melo give Azubuike in exchange for his number? What number would you have chosen?
Only 1 number higher than Lebron! that’s what i’m talking bout Melo!
Doesn’t Chauncey Billups wear 7????
luvin it
THE CARMELO ANTHONY TO THE KNICKS SONG
[www.youtube.com]
Hello Melo
I thought players weren’t allowed to change numbers midseason without being traded, meaning Azubuike wouldn’t be able to switch off of 7?
billups is #1
@ MC
If a player is traded, they can work out a deal with a current player if they want their number. This often happens when vets get traded and “purchase” a number from a rookie or other young player.
Aron Phillips – not in the NBA – they have strict rules about changing numbers midseason without changing teams.
@ SomeGuy32
But because Azubuike has been inactive all season, the change can be made.
dunno is that possible, but thats bitch move by melo. its not like’s trying to keep his old number from nuggets. but on other hand, melo is a bitch, so no surprise there….
AP is the man when it comes to breaking news.
I’m still laughing at all those Knick fans that bought Melo jerseys with #15 on em. HA HA YOU WASTED YOUR MONEY HOMIE!
@ yoda
He couldn’t keep No. 15, because it’s already retired TWICE by the Knicks.
@ mike
Haha. I try.
pay him 7 bucks.
@yoda. Melo can’t wear 15 cause its retired by the knicks
@AP
ok that, but like i’ve said, it’s not like he’s trying to keep his old number (even if its not retired). he just want some other number so he’s going to take it from the kid? thats my point.
melo is a super bitch. congrats knicks you sealed up that 5 or 6 seed and first round loss in the playoffs. even tho chauncey and landry fields might be my new favorite backcourt in the L
Melo should give a piece of LaLa for wearing no. 7.