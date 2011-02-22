Carmelo Anthony To Wear No. 7 In New York

#Style – Kicks and Gear #New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
02.22.11 7 years ago 17 Comments

While last night a source close to Carmelo Anthony told me that he would most likely wear No. 13 in New York, today a new source has confirmed to me that ‘Melo will wear No. 7 for the Knicks – despite Kelenna Azubuike already wearing that number. One potential reason why Anthony shied away from No. 13 could be because the Knicks plan on retiring the number for Mark Jackson, a Brooklyn native who played seven seasons in New York.

Other than Azubuike, the past seven Knicks to wear No. 7 were Al Harrington, Channing Frye, Lavor Postell, Brooks Thompson, Chris Jent, J.R. Reid and Doug Christie; The five most recent Knicks to wear No. 13 were Sergio Rodriguez, Jerome James, Malik Rose, Nazr Mohammed and Luc Longley.

What, if anything, should ‘Melo give Azubuike in exchange for his number? What number would you have chosen?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#New York Knicks#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYDimeMagKelenna AzubuikeMark JacksonNEW YORK KNICKSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP