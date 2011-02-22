Carmelo Anthony To Wear No. 7 In New York

While last night a source close to Carmelo Anthony told me that he would most likely wear No. 13 in New York, today a new source has confirmed to me that ‘Melo will wear No. 7 for the Knicks – despite Kelenna Azubuike already wearing that number. One potential reason why Anthony shied away from No. 13 could be because the Knicks plan on retiring the number for Mark Jackson, a Brooklyn native who played seven seasons in New York.

Other than Azubuike, the past seven Knicks to wear No. 7 were Al Harrington, Channing Frye, Lavor Postell, Brooks Thompson, Chris Jent, J.R. Reid and Doug Christie; The five most recent Knicks to wear No. 13 were Sergio Rodriguez, Jerome James, Malik Rose, Nazr Mohammed and Luc Longley.

What, if anything, should ‘Melo give Azubuike in exchange for his number? What number would you have chosen?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.