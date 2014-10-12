Carmelo Anthony On Triangle Offense: “It’s An Adjustment”

Carmelo Anthony has bought into the long-term vision that Phil Jackson and Derek Fisher have for the New York Knicks. More important than any off-court trust the high-scoring superstar has in his organization’s braintrust, though, is the belief that he is and will be put in the best position to succeed while on it. Anthony has said all the right things as he adjusts to intricacies of the famed triangle offense, and Jackson is adamant the system will bring out the best in his franchise player. But after two preseason games utilizing the triangle, Carmelo doesn’t exactly seem comfortable in his new shoes.

Via Ian Begley of ESPN New York, Anthony says that the triangle necessitates a major shift in his overall offensive approach.

“It’s an adjustment,” Anthony said, after the Knicks’ preseason win over the Celtics on Saturday. “it’s an adjustment because I’m used to taking my time and seeing where the defense is coming from. And even now, it’s a medium that you’ve got to play with. Sometimes you can hold it a little, sometimes you don’t have it, (you have to) get it out quickly. So it’s an adjustment for me.”

While it’s not a ringing endorsement of the triangle, that Anthony understands what he must do for the Knicks to thrive is still a good indicator that he’s begun to grasp its concepts. Maybe ‘Melo’s understanding of the offense is on a different timetable than J.R. Smith’s, who recently said learning the triangle will “take a few months?” Jackson and Fisher can certainly hope.

Anthony hasn’t been gangbusters in New York’s two preseason games against the Boston Celtics, shooting 10-of-23 for a combined 26 points. He has clearly made a concerted effort to refrain from his old ball-stopping tendencies, however – this doesn’t seem like empty talk.

Carmelo is right, too. His responsibilities in the triangle are indeed a major departure from those he held under Mike Woodson. He has to find new avenues to attacking defenders as opposed to holding the ball, surveying defense, and making a decision from there. Reading and reacting with speed and precision is of utmost importance in the triangle, aspects of basketball Woodson didn’t exactly stress in his time as Knicks coach.

Obviously, Anthony has a long way to go to reach his full potential in this ballyhooed system. As he grows increasingly comfortable in via trials and tribulations, though, it’s an encouraging sign Carmelo is self-aware enough to be aware of how he must change – no matter how difficult it might be.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.