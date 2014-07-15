This Carmelo Mixtape Will Make You Believe In The New York Knicks

Carmelo Anthony is one of the most talented yet divisive stars in the NBA. Supporters point to his seemingly limitless shed of individual scoring tools and detractors counter with his well-established track record of playoff failures, and the discourse goes round, round, and round again. When Anthony recently agreed to a five-year, approximately $122 million contract that made him the Knicks cornerstone for the foreseeable future, frequency and intensity of that same argument only increased. Once Carmelo’s critics watch this latest mixtape, though, they’ll surely agree that New York has a better chance to win trophies with Anthony in the fold than otherwise.

The Knicks have a long, long way to go before being considered contenders. But they already took step one of the arduous walk to legitimacy by securing a player of Anthony’s talents for the long-haul. And with a presence like Phil Jackson shepherding New York into the future, perhaps Carmelo will eventually and finally have a supporting cast around him that’s championship-worthy.

And if that’s the case, don’t be surprised when the Knicks surge into contention – we firmly believe that Anthony is good enough to bring a title back to New York.

(Video via YouTube user thee6atman)

