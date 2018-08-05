Getty Image

The Cleveland Cavaliers are entering a post-LeBron James era for the second time in five years, but this time it seems the goal is to remain competitive in the immediate future, rather than aiming for top draft picks.

After re-signing Kevin Love to a four-year, $120 million extension, the Cavs have at least locked up their one remaining All-Star and in an Eastern Conference that’s not exactly the deepest conference, they have a chance of reaching the playoffs again next season. The Cavs certainly have plenty of needs on the roster to ensure they achieve that goal, and on Sunday they made a deal to acquire another player to beef up their frontcourt rotation.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke news that Sam Dekker was being traded from the Clippers to the Cavs, as Cleveland looks to bring in more talent and L.A. tries to open up roster space. There aren’t full details of what the Cavs will send back, but Woj makes it clear it won’t be another player.