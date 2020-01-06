Cavs Rookie Kevin Porter Jr. Was Helped Off The Floor With A Left Knee Injury

The 2019-20 season has been a rocky one for the Cleveland Cavaliers, with the expected struggles of a young team coming with the unexpected public frustration from their lone veteran star in Kevin Love.

While non-Cavs fans have been mostly focused on where Love may be traded in the next month, those in Cleveland have been hoping to see positive steps taken by their young players that are hopeful parts of the future core. Kevin Porter Jr., taken at the end of the first round this past NBA Draft was among the brightest spots in Cleveland, averaging 8.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, but more notably showing considerable improvement in December.

Porter improved his efficiency considerably in December after a rather dismal November, and was seemingly finding his comfort level on the NBA floor. Unfortunately, that progress appears to be facing a significant hurdle after the young wing went down with an apparent left knee injury in the third quarter of the Cavs game against Minnesota on Sunday night.

Kevin Porter Jr goes down on a non contact knee injury 🙁 prayers up pic.twitter.com/9v60SYKUO9 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 6, 2020

Porter tried to change direction off a dribble-handoff and immediately grabbed for his left knee after his leg twisted awkwardly after his foot was stepped on. He was helped off the floor and to the locker room.

Kevin Porter Jr. just went down in ugly fashion. He grabbed his left knee immediately. He was down on the court for several minutes before being helped off the court. He walked very gingerly to the locker room. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/wBcRkAhHa8 — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) January 6, 2020

The hope is obviously that the injury isn’t as severe as it looked when he went down without contact, but the Cavs broadcast announced later in the third that he was out for the game with a left knee injury with further tests to come.