Pic: Cavs Unveil New Navy Blue Opening Night Jersey

The Cleveland Cavaliers unveiled new navy blue uniforms to go with the wine and gold trim they’re used to rocking. In time for their home debut, the Cavs will wear these new navy blue alternate home jerseys when they tip off against the Knicks in Cleveland on October 30 at 8 p.m. ET. Come check out the threads.

Last night, Cavs owner <a href="https://twitter.com/cavsdan/status/519979059401752577" target="_blank"Dan Gilbert teased them on Twitter before the unveiling today.

“With so much excitement and positive momentum going into this season, this special time called for a brand new uniform to match the energy and mojo of the 2014-15 team,” Cavs Chief Marketing Office, Tracy Marek, said in the release. “Our special thanks to the NBA and adidas for working with us to ensure these unique navy uniforms will be ready for opening night.”

Here is full look.@cavs will be wearing em' opening night at The Q.They look even better in person versus the graphic pic.twitter.com/WthRWxxznN — Dan Gilbert (@cavsdan) October 9, 2014

The jersey feaures “CAVS” across the chest in deep wine an with a bright gold outline. The Cavaliers “DNA” statement “All For One. One For All” is printed upside down on the front left hem, where it can act as inspiration to the players when they’re playing. The Cavs second logo “C-sword” will appear on both sides of the shorts.

The Cavs now have four sets of uniforms, but they’ll continue to normally wear wine on the road. the new navy blue and gold uniforms will serve as alternates. The last time the Cavs wore blue in the jersey was in 2010.

(Click For Larger View)

The retail supply of the official “Rev 30” version of the uniform is expected in late February, but fans can grab some at Quickens Loan Arena’s team shop on Oct. 30, or online at CavaliersTeamShop.com.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.