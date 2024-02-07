Despite possessing the best record in the NBA, the Boston Celtics have found a way to upgrade their roster as they gear up for a playoff run. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Boston worked out a deal one day before the trade deadline with the Memphis Grizzlies with the hopes of reinforcing their its frontcourt.

Wojnarowski reports that the Celtics are acquiring Xavier Tillman, a fourth-year center who has been a reliable member of the team’s center rotation. In exchange, Memphis will get a pair of second-round draft picks in 2027 and 2030 and Lamar Stevens.

The Memphis Grizzlies are trading F/C Xavier Tillman to the Boston Celtics for two second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2024

The Celtics are sending a 2027 second via Atlanta and a 2030 second via Dallas to the Grizzlies, sources tell ESPN. Boston gets Tillman, a young, versatile frontcourt player who gives them some depth for a championship run. https://t.co/29KABsBums — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2024

The Celtics are sending Lamar Stevens to the Grizzlies in the Tillman deal, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2024

While Boston is going to lean heavily on Kristaps Porzingis at the 5 whenever he’s healthy, Tillman has accrued plenty of playoff experience over the last two years, and should give them another option when Porzingis is off the floor. He’ll join a center rotation that also includes Al Horford and Luke Kornet, although the Celtics are able to use Horford as a 4 or a 5. This season, Tillman has appeared in 34 games with 13 starts, and has averaged six points and 4.6 rebounds in 20.6 minutes per game.

The Grizzlies entered this season with aspirations of going on a run in the Western Conference, but have one of the worst records in the league due to a remarkably unfortunate run of injuries. They currently sit at 18-33, which is the seventh-worst record in the NBA.