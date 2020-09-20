Three Takeaways From The Celtics’ Much-Needed Game 3 Win Over The Heat

We have a series in the Eastern Conference. Following a pair of collapses in the first two games of their conference final tilt against the Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics were able to pick up a crucial 117-106 win in Game 3 of the series. Instead of falling into a potentially insurmountable hole, the Celtics are now right back in it thanks to a wire-to-wire win that, despite getting a little hairy at the end, was well-deserved.

Jaylen Brown had himself a game

One of the big things to watch heading into Game 3 was what Jaylen Brown would look like after getting into a verbal confrontation with Marcus Smart in the locker room that require teammates stepping in following the Boston’s Game 2 meltdown. Answer, as it turns out, is pretty dang good.

With the caveat that we are only three games into things, Brown had what was easily his best game of the series against Miami. Brown scored a team-high 26 points on 11-for-17 shooting with seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals. In things you can’t quantify quite as well, Brown was locked in on defense, serving as a pest against the Heat’s perimeter players.

He got into a rhythm early, did not relent, and was one of the best players on the court for either team. The thing with Brown is that he possesses gobs of talent, and when he’s engaged, he’s a legitimate difference-maker on both ends of the floor for Boston.

His athleticism is something that few teams are ever able to answer for, and when he is attacking, he’s really, really dangerous. That was the case on Saturday, as evidenced by his 8-for-13 mark on field goal attempts in the paint. His ability to do that, specifically, makes life easier on guys like Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker, who don’t run into an extra defender when they’re slicing their way into the lane and Brown’s guy has to stay home, lest he has a clear path to the rim that will end in two points.

By no means was Brown perfect — a flagrant foul with a little more minute left in the fourth on Duncan Robinson, in particular, let the Heat get within five points amid a torrid comeback attempt — but he had a really, really good game, something he needed after getting challenged by his team’s vocal leader last time out. Coming into Saturday, Boston was 15-1 when Brown scored at least 25 points in a game this season. Thanks to this performance, another one goes in the win column.

The return of Gordon Hayward was big

Gordon Hayward didn’t do anything particularly spectacular in his first game back from a sprained ankle. Hayward had not appeared in a game since Boston’s first postseason tilt against Philadelphia, and while it was evident there was a little bit of rust on him, he still put forth a very solid outing, all things considered.