Celtics beat L.A. despite Kobe Bryant’s scoring outburst

01.31.11 8 years ago 49 Comments
Tony Allen, Tom Thibodeau and Big Baby‘s personal pork chef could have filled in for ABC’s announce crew and told you how yesterday’s Lakers/Celtics game was going to turn out. To put it simply: Kobe Bryant cannot beat Boston by himself. Despite 41 points (16-29 FG) from the Black Mamba, L.A. saw its slim halftime lead slip away as the C’s dominated most of the second half in a convincing 109-96 win on Kobe’s floor in what was supposed to be a Game of the Year candidate … Just like he’d done in the first half when it seemed his teammates were in lazy-Sunday mode, Kobe went on a personal rampage in the fourth quarter to cut Boston’s lead to four with about five minutes left. But L.A. never got any closer, as Kevin Garnett (18 pts, 13 rebs, 5 asts) hit a couple jumpers and finished a lob-and-layup from Rajon Rondo during Boston’s game-ending run … Paul Pierce (32 pts, 11-18 FG) only had one bucket in the fourth quarter, but he made his mark in the third, when he scored 14 of his team’s 16 points to turn a seven-point deficit into a six-point lead … Shaq‘s age is Boston’s version of DeJuan Blair‘s knees: Not one Celtics game goes by that we’re not reminded Shaq is the oldest active player in the League. Keyword: active. It’d be a different story if Greg Oden were playing … You know Channing Frye was grinning when Pau Gasol slashed KG across the dome and drew blood. Too bad that was the biggest impact Pau (12 pts, 7 rebs) made all day. Garnett had to go to the locker room and came back with a bandage from the Paul Pierce Over-Dramatic Collection … Where does Lamar Odom‘s three-shot foul on Big Baby at halfcourt rank on the list of dumbest NBA fouls of the season? … Eddie House is about to make somebody slap him upside the head again. House can get under an opponent’s skin even when he’s not playing, but put him on the court and let him stick a couple huge shots? He’s downright insufferable. For the second game in a row, House saved Miami with fourth-quarter daggers — this time knocking off the Thunder on the road … With under a minute to go, Kevin Durant (33 pts, 10 rebs, 16-19 FT) gave OKC the lead on a straightaway jumper that fell through the net softer than good cornbread. Dwyane Wade (32 pts, 9 rebs) then bricked a turnaround jumper, but Mike Miller tapped the rebound out to LeBron (23 pts, 13 asts, 4 stls, 3 blks), who thought about a wide-open three but handed it to House, who had an even more wide-open three. After burying the shot from the wing, House went into the Sam Cassell Big Balls Dance and ran around the Ford Center like he’d just found out he’s not the father. Mike Tirico could only watch so much before he channeled Joe Buck and wagged his finger, calling House’s celebration “silly” and telling him to “act like you’ve hit a big shot before.” … Durant missed a shot and Wade split a pair of free throws, then Russell Westbrook (21 pts, 7 rebs, 10 asts) kicked the ball away and House iced it with two more at the line … Chris Bosh (20 pts, 7 rebs) is back. During the stretches when Durant was guarding him, were they comparing notes on how to survive on a diet of carrot sticks? Both of them could use a trip to Five Guys …Read More>>

