The Celtics Blew Out The Raptors In A Potential East Playoff Preview

In what was being heavily-billed as a potential Eastern Conference second-round preview, the Raptors and Celtics squared off in Orlando on Friday night, each eager to send a message and assert their dominance, but in the end, it was Boston who did precisely that with a 122-100 blowout win over Toronto.

Jaylen Brown had the hot hand for Boston, leading seven players in double-digit scoring with 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including 4-of-8 from three. Jayson Tatum added 18 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, while Daniel Theis logged a big double with 11 points and 11 boards and knocked down two of his four three-point attempts.

Toronto was unbeaten going into their tilt against the Celtics, having firmly re-established their status as the reigning champs through the first week of action in the bubble and already secured the No. 2 seed, as they held a 4.5 lead over Boston in the East standings.

But the Celtics reminded them that the road through the East won’t be a cakewalk as they were able to badger the Raptors into a horrific shooting night. Toronto went 10-of-38 from three-point range overall for the game, which started with a brutal 1-10 in the opening quarter. Boston didn’t fare much better early on, starting the game 3-of-10 from the field.

The Celtics eventually turned on the jets and took a 31-16 lead early in the second quarter, but it was Kyle Lowry (11 points) and and Fred VanVleet (13 points) who finally showed some signs of life, leading a 7-0 run to briefly cut the lead to single digits.

The first half didn’t offer many Raptors highlights, but it did give us this beautiful pass from Marc Gasol to a cutting VanVleet for the layup.

More credit needs to be given to Gasol for the pass. Wasn’t quite a one-timer but he knew before VanVleet did pic.twitter.com/5yJU9GPd7F — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) August 8, 2020

Theis led the way for the Celtics in the first half, scoring all of his 11 points before halftime and knocking down two of his four three-point attempts.

Overall, the Raptors shot just 31 percent in the first half, including 3-of-18 from behind the arc. But Toronto came out with a lot more energy to start the third quarter and was able to briefly cut the lead to 10 behind a 6-0 run, capped off by a nice steal by VanVleet on Walker.

Fred VanVleet ripped Kemba 👀 pic.twitter.com/YMeg0QBYyr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 8, 2020

But that turned out to be short-lived. Things got ugly quick after halftime, behind what ended up being a 36-12 run in the third quarter for the Celtics to push the lead to 91-57 going into the final frame, thanks to some hot play from Kemba Walker (17 points, four assists) and Tatum.

They did it in part by going 7-of-11 from long-range in the quarter, with everybody getting in on the action from distance.

Toronto waived the white flag after that and took their first loss of the restart, with Boston moving to 3-2 in Orlando. The loss makes the Phoenix Suns the last undefeated team in the bubble.