BOSTON — Late in the second quarter on Wednesday night, Giannis Antetokounmpo airballed a free throw with the Bucks up by 15. The crowd took startled notice, and as the reigning league MVP practiced his stroke between attempts, the noise level rose in anticipation from the TD Garden faithful.

It was the loudest the building had gotten to that point, one of those fun moments where a crowd can instantly sense it had the chance to actually make a difference in the game. And it certainly appeared to work — Antetokounmpo’s second attempt was nearly identical to his first, one that didn’t touch the rim and made the crowd explode.

YIKES 😬 Giannis air balled back to back free throwspic.twitter.com/wPyWXOHJ24 — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) October 31, 2019

Clowning on Antetokounmpo looked like it was going to be one of the only moments Celtics fans would enjoy on Wednesday — it came late in a half where the Bucks led by as much as 19. Shortly before the half, Giannis drew a foul on a three and, despite the jeers, hit all three shots from the charity stripe. There’s only so much you can do to stop the Greek Freak, and for a while, it appeared that Boston was short on options and couldn’t slow down the dead-eyed shooters Milwaukee used to take them down in the postseason back in May.

Our sense of time might be irrevocably broken in 2019, but watching the first half of Celtics-Bucks was a brief reminder that the NBA offseason only lasted about three months, and that all the player movement and free agent shuffling didn’t change absolutely everything about the league. The Celtics, despite swapping out Kyrie Irving for Kemba Walker and Al Horford for [eRrOr: VaLuE nOt FoUnD] were still not as good as the Milwaukee Bucks, who have Antetokounmpo and, despite losing Malcolm Brogdon, are still an excellent team.

In fact, the only thing that seemed clear about the Celtics before the start of the 2019-20 season was that, much to the chagrin of many fans outside of Boston, the team is extremely likable. Tacko Fall was a preseason darling for the squad, drawing huge cheers and even larger complimentary down jackets for branded goodwill gestures. Weird Celtics Twitter has played a role in turning a collection of their players into a silly bunch, whether they’re a team veteran like Marcus Smart or a newcomer like Grant Williams. And while Walker may not have been the best free agent on the market, nor does he possess a gigantic personality that commands attention when he’s not playing (although his fashion sense, in fairness, is impeccable), he was absolutely among the most respected players to move from city-to-city in July.

Walker is gracious and charismatic, one of the rare superstars so highly-regarded that the Hornets franchise that refused to offer him a supermax contract looks much worse than the superstar who left the small-time market behind for Boston. When you consider how quickly fans side with franchises over players, that fact alone means there’s something special about Walker’s allure. Add all of this up and it really is hard to imagine anyone currently on the Celtics becoming the next name on the green “Kyrie Is A Douche” shirts vendors vindictively sell outside the Garden on game days.

None of that, however, necessarily translates into wins. The Celtics need a lot of things to go right this season for them to be real contenders. Replacing the presence of Horford in the locker room and on the defensive end of the floor is one of the biggest question marks there is, along with whether Gordon Hayward can be closer to the version of himself that earned a max contract than the one that spent last year recovering from a catastrophic leg injury. Then there’s whether Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum can both take a step forward as NBA players and move closer to stardom.