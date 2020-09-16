On the bright side, the Celtics nearly won this game twice without much from Walker, and that is probably a good sign for Boston moving forward in the series. Still, Boston needed some genuine heroics from Brad Wanamaker to make that a reality and, for as much as Walker’s struggles aren’t sustainable, neither is Wanamaker playing at this level. TOUGH @phillybul_22 pic.twitter.com/Gj38BJuMEQ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 15, 2020 Great timing on this help from Wanamaker for the steal and then a layup on the other end. On the flip side weird angle to set the double stagger, it allowed the Celtics clog the lane without leaving anyone pic.twitter.com/PLFfqKXd6p — Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) September 16, 2020 Wanamaker, who was on the floor defensively in place of Walker in crunch time, finished with 11 points, six assists, and five steals. He should be lauded for his effort and, throughout the postseason, the veteran guard has given Boston a nice jolt. Still, Walker has to be the star-level player that he has been in the past in order to pave the way for a Celtics victory, particularly if Goran Dragic and Tyler Herro continue to shine for Miami. Hey, on that note… 3. Have a game, Goran Dragic and Tyler Herro The Heat are led by Butler and Adebayo. That is indisputably true, as both players are genuine stars. In this game, that was still the case in many ways, with Butler producing the biggest bucket of the night on the way to a trademark 20-5-5 performance and Adebayo saving the game with a clutch block in the midst of an 18-point, nine-rebound, six-assist evening. With that out of the way, this was really the night of Dragic and Herro for Miami. Dragic led the Heat with 29 points (on 11-for-19 shooting) and he added seven rebounds and four assists for good measure. 🐉 The @Goran_Dragic show: 16 Pts | 7-10 FG pic.twitter.com/okl8pbYlje — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 15, 2020 Herro “only” scored 12 points, but he contributed 11 (!) rebounds and nine assists while knocking one of the bigger shots of the evening when Miami was teetering at the end of regulation. Big bucket by Tyler Herro 😤 pic.twitter.com/z99UD53mar — ESPN (@espn) September 16, 2020 Oh, and the rookie guard delivered a memorable, on-point bounce pass in overtime that drew a lot of attention. Herro to Bam in OT 💥 pic.twitter.com/kzekssrMLL — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 16, 2020 Dragic has been fantastic in the postseason, recapturing his All-Star form and occupying a notably larger role for the Heat. That comes at a perfect time for Miami, as he can take pressure off Butler as a primary creator while giving the Heat more juice off the dribble, attacking the rim and finding shooters when needed.

As for Herro, he has been a spark plug throughout the season, spacing the floor as a more-than-effective shooter and doing a lot of little things. This was an outlier in terms of his rebounding and assist totals, but Herro made several winning plays in this one. Furthermore, it was crucial that the Heat got something from their supporting perimeter players and, on a night when Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn didn’t provide all that much, Miami needed everything they could get from Herro. Moving forward, the Heat can rely on Butler and Adebayo to be stars and, at this point, it would be surprising if Dragic tailed off given the way he’s playing. If Miami continues to get this kind of production from at least two of their non-stars, however, they could build off an already solid starting point of a 1-0 series lead.