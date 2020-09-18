Three Takeaways From Miami’s Come-From-Behind Game 2 Win Over Boston

The Boston Celtics led by as many as 17 points in the first half on Thursday evening, seemingly putting themselves in a fantastic position to even the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. It was not meant to be for the Celtics, however, as the Heat charged back, regained control and picked up a 106-101 victory to zoom to a 2-0 series lead.

With that as the backdrop, here are three takeaways from the action.

1. Game 2 was full of runs and Miami made the last one

NBA games are often chock full of runs and this was no exception. In fact, this was a contest marked by its runs.

First, the Celtics took control in the first half. Boston started the game with hot shooting, knocking down 12-of-18 shots in the first quarter. From there, the Celtics used a 21-11 run to take a 13-point lead midway through the second quarter, helped by the surprising contributions of Enes Kanter.

Boston led by as many as 17 points in the first half, and Kemba Walker led the way with 14 points (on 6-of-10 shooting), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block before the break.

14 PTS (6-10 FGM) for Kemba in the first half! 💦@celtics 60@MiamiHEAT 47 BOS looking to tie ECF on ESPN pic.twitter.com/6Jhv1IZv3K — NBA (@NBA) September 18, 2020

Miami had a counterpunch prepared, though, and it arrived midway through the third quarter with a 15-2 run. Things were kickstarted by Bam Adebayo, with a four-point play from Jae Crowder and a banked-in three-pointer from Kelly Olynyk.

Kelly Olynyk at the buzzer vs. his old squad 😳 (📹:@NBATV)pic.twitter.com/JmVjAEMqZw — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) September 18, 2020

The Heat weren’t done there, closing the third quarter on a 27-8 overall run and seemingly taking control of the festivities. Of course, the Celtics wouldn’t die, with a 15-2 run of their own to grab a 94-89 lead with four minutes remaining. Still, Miami had the last laugh, and a ridiculous defensive effort from Jimmy Butler helped to spur their final push.

All told, it was a 13-1 run by Miami in crunch time, flipping a deficit into a 102-95 lead in short order. Things did get a little bit dicey for the Heat in the final seconds, thanks in large part to back-to-back threes from Jaylen Brown, but the Heat managed to hold on and, in the process, the pre-series underdogs assumed command with a 2-0 lead.