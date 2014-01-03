CFL Offensive Lineman Shows Kevin Durant It’s Hard To Get Past Him

Devin Tyler is a 6-7, 300-pound offensive lineman that’s currently playing for the Saskatchewan Rough Riders of the Canadian Football League. He’s friends with OKC’s Kevin Durant and the pair recently rung in the New Year together. But when KD said he could get past Tyler, he had to show KD a first-hand look at how hard it is to get past a professional QB protector.

Tyler captioned the below video: “@easymoneysniper [Durant] really thought he could get pass me to the quarterback, I had to show him why I get paid to protect quarterbacks lol.” Well he certainly did that, as you’ll see.

It’s all good though â€” just don’t count on KD becoming a defensive lineman any time soon.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.