CFL Offensive Lineman Shows Kevin Durant It’s Hard To Get Past Him

#Kevin Durant #Instagram
01.03.14 5 years ago

Devin Tyler is a 6-7, 300-pound offensive lineman that’s currently playing for the Saskatchewan Rough Riders of the Canadian Football League. He’s friends with OKC’s Kevin Durant and the pair recently rung in the New Year together. But when KD said he could get past Tyler, he had to show KD a first-hand look at how hard it is to get past a professional QB protector.

Tyler captioned the below video: “@easymoneysniper [Durant] really thought he could get pass me to the quarterback, I had to show him why I get paid to protect quarterbacks lol.” Well he certainly did that, as you’ll see.

It’s all good though â€” just don’t count on KD becoming a defensive lineman any time soon.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kevin Durant#Instagram
TAGSDevin Tylerinstagraminstagram videoKEVIN DURANT

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP