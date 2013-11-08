The Champs Sports Game Plan: Oregon Ducks

No one wins more style points than the Oregon Ducks, and in the latest collection to hit the Game Plan by Champs Sports, you can cop anything from a Nike hoodie or jersey to an exclusive Nike Diamond Turf Oregon Trainer. Just as the team has done in college football, you’ll have everyone stopping and saying, “Wait a minute…”
Champs Sports has the collection in stores this month. You can go to your local store by clicking here or check out the select collection online.
NK Diamond Turf $119.99 (Champs Exclusive)
NK Griffey Hybrid $169.99
Oregon Vault Snap $30.00
Oregon Vault Knit $26.00
Oregon Puddles Logo Snap $30.00
Oregon Limited Jerseys $120
Oregon Tee’s $28
Nike Oregon KO Hoody $70
What do you think?
I’m a Ducks fan only by default as a cousin of mine in the US went there, so I’d love to get my hands on this pack. Say, when is Dime going to run more competitions so we can get our hands on some of this stuff. Surely you guys have connections…