The Champs Sports Game Plan: Oregon Ducks

No one wins more style points than the Oregon Ducks, and in the latest collection to hit the Game Plan by Champs Sports, you can cop anything from a Nike hoodie or jersey to an exclusive Nike Diamond Turf Oregon Trainer. Just as the team has done in college football, you’ll have everyone stopping and saying, “Wait a minute…”

Champs Sports has the collection in stores this month. You can go to your local store by clicking here or check out the select collection online.

NK Diamond Turf $119.99 (Champs Exclusive)

NK Griffey Hybrid $169.99

Oregon Vault Snap $30.00

Oregon Vault Knit $26.00

Oregon Puddles Logo Snap $30.00

Oregon Limited Jerseys $120

Oregon Tee’s $28

Nike Oregon KO Hoody $70

