The Champs Sports Game Plan: Oregon Ducks

11.08.13 5 years ago

No one wins more style points than the Oregon Ducks, and in the latest collection to hit the Game Plan by Champs Sports, you can cop anything from a Nike hoodie or jersey to an exclusive Nike Diamond Turf Oregon Trainer. Just as the team has done in college football, you’ll have everyone stopping and saying, “Wait a minute…”

Champs Sports has the collection in stores this month. You can go to your local store by clicking here or check out the select collection online.

*** *** ***

NK Diamond Turf $119.99 (Champs Exclusive)
NK Griffey Hybrid $169.99
Oregon Vault Snap $30.00
Oregon Vault Knit $26.00
Oregon Puddles Logo Snap $30.00
Oregon Limited Jerseys $120
Oregon Tee’s $28
Nike Oregon KO Hoody $70
