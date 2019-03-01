Channing Frye Announced His Plan To Retire At The End Of The Season

03.01.19 12 mins ago

Getty Image

Channing Frye‘s NBA career can best be described as that of a journeyman, and that journey has taken him to six different teams over the course of 13 seasons, one of which as a member of perhaps the greatest comeback in NBA history when the Cleveland Cavaliers overcame a 3-1 deficit to beat the Golden State Warriors for the 2016 title.

The Knicks drafted Frye No. 8 overall in 2005, and the skinny 6’11 forward came into the league as more of a traditional big man before establishing himself as a sharp-shooting stretch four during his stint with the Phoenix Suns, which marked his most productive years as an NBA player.

Now, it appears Frye is ready to hang up his sneakers. After the Cavs’ win over the Knicks on Thursday night, Frye took to Instagram to tell fans that it would be his final game at Madison Square Garden, hinting that he will retire at the end of the season.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSChanning FryeCLEVELAND CAVALIERS

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.01.19 3 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

Crate-Digging: Beach Youth, Wine Lips, And More Bandcamp Albums From February 2019

02.28.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.26.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.25.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.25.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP