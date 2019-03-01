Channing Frye Announced His Plan To Retire At The End Of The Season

Getty Image

Channing Frye‘s NBA career can best be described as that of a journeyman, and that journey has taken him to six different teams over the course of 13 seasons, one of which as a member of perhaps the greatest comeback in NBA history when the Cleveland Cavaliers overcame a 3-1 deficit to beat the Golden State Warriors for the 2016 title.

The Knicks drafted Frye No. 8 overall in 2005, and the skinny 6’11 forward came into the league as more of a traditional big man before establishing himself as a sharp-shooting stretch four during his stint with the Phoenix Suns, which marked his most productive years as an NBA player.

Now, it appears Frye is ready to hang up his sneakers. After the Cavs’ win over the Knicks on Thursday night, Frye took to Instagram to tell fans that it would be his final game at Madison Square Garden, hinting that he will retire at the end of the season.