Game 1 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors saw a furious late change by the defending champions come up just a bit short. L.A. walked into San Francisco and picked up a 117-112 win behind a monster night from Anthony Davis and a double-double from LeBron James.

It wasn’t an easy win, though, as the Warriors went on a 14-0 run down the stretch to put themselves in a position to tie things on their final possession. With the shot clock turned off and the Dubs needing a three to tie, the Lakers sold out to keep Steph Curry from shooting, which led to Jordan Poole pulling up from Oakland with a little more than 10 seconds remaining and missing.

Jordan Poole missed the potential game-tying shot from DEEP 😳 pic.twitter.com/FOUWLDw6Gq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 3, 2023

The whole thing led to a debate about whether or not this was a good shot for Poole to take. This played out in real time on the #NBATwitterLive stream of the game, which included Taylor Rooks, Channing Frye, and Tyrese Haliburton. Frye wasn’t a fan of the shot, while Haliburton was, going as far as to say that he would have pulled up from there, too. This got an immediate response from Frye, who thought it would be cook to drag the young All-Star for his take.

.@TyHaliburton22: “I’m not mad at that shot… I would have shot that too” @channingfrye: “That’s why you’re here with us" 🤣 The #NBATwitterLive crew reacts to Jordan Poole's missed 3-pointer at end of Lakers-Warriors Game 1 pic.twitter.com/KM2rxEnK0x — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 3, 2023

“I’m shootin’ it,” Haliburton said. “I’m shootin’ it if I’m Jordan. So, I feel you, Jordan. I would’ve shot that, too.”

“That’s why you’re here with us,” Frye immediately shot back, much to the delight of his two co-hosts. Let this be a lesson to everyone that Channing Frye will roast you if you give him the opportunity.