Charles Barkley Explains Why “Michael Jordan Doesn’t Like Me Anymore”

Charles Barkley has always been honest during his time as a commentator for Turner Sports on “Inside the NBA.” Unfortunately, Chuck’s adherence to telling viewers exactly what he believes has caused a fracture between him and his long-time friend, rival, and peer, Michael Jordan. In a recent interview with Graham Bensinger, Barkley explains what caused their recent rift.

Yahoo has video of the segment, but we’ve transcribed the part where Chuck describes the fissure that developed between the two friends after Barkley criticized Jordan’s ownership of the Bobcats Hornets.

It’s important to note that before Barkley talks about their recent falling out, he spoke of Jordan as a “brother,” who acted as a “mentor” for him on and off the court. It seems Jordan told Barkley to get paid by Nike in stock rather than cash, and Chuck says it “quadrupled” his income.

Now here’s Chuck explaining what happened to cause the break in what was once a very close friendship.

Graham Bensinger: What’s caused the rift between you and Michael?

Charles Barkley: I think that Michael was upset by some of the things I said about the Bobcats, which, number one, they were true. I can’t — you know, I told you earlier, I’m gonna be honest and I’m gonna be fair. And the Bobcats — first of all he’s doing a much better job. But a couple years ago, I wanna say three years ago when they were vying for the worst record in NBA history, Michael had not done a good job. He took it personally. Bensinger: Well, I mean, you guys have been great friends forever. Why should that matter in the grand scheme of things, if you just criticize —

Barkley: I think that everybody got — I wish it would be that simple, to be honest with you. But I always love him like a brother, but I’m gonna do my job, first and foremost. Because, I can’t get on TV, and be dishonest with people. They know when you’re being dishonest and disingenuous. I’m gonna do my job, plan and simple. Bensinger:You think the rift’s able to be repaired?

Barkley: Always. Always.

Then Barkley refutes reports Michael took him out to dinner and played golf with him during the 1993 Finals to butter him up before MJ’s Bulls defeated Barkley’s Suns four games to two.

Barkley and MJ went hard against each other on the court. They’re both all-time players, and wanted to destroy one another every time they were on different teams.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Off the court, however, it as all good times between the two. That is, before Chuck’s negative comments about MJ’s running of the Hornets led to their separation. We hope they mend their now-broken friendship because it was always so fantastic to watch such an oddly-matched pair hanging out together.

(Yahoo)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.