Charles Barkley Explains Why “Michael Jordan Doesn’t Like Me Anymore”

Charles Barkley has always been honest during his time as a commentator for Turner Sports on “Inside the NBA.” Unfortunately, Chuck’s adherence to telling viewers exactly what he believes has caused a fracture between him and his long-time friend, rival, and peer, Michael Jordan. In a recent interview with Graham Bensinger, Barkley explains what caused their recent rift.
Yahoo has video of the segment, but we’ve transcribed the part where Chuck describes the fissure that developed between the two friends after Barkley criticized Jordan’s ownership of the
Bobcats Hornets.
It’s important to note that before Barkley talks about their recent falling out, he spoke of Jordan as a “brother,” who acted as a “mentor” for him on and off the court. It seems Jordan told Barkley to get paid by Nike in stock rather than cash, and Chuck says it “quadrupled” his income.
Now here’s Chuck explaining what happened to cause the break in what was once a very close friendship.
Graham Bensinger: What’s caused the rift between you and Michael?
Charles Barkley: I think that Michael was upset by some of the things I said about the Bobcats, which, number one, they were true. I can’t — you know, I told you earlier, I’m gonna be honest and I’m gonna be fair. And the Bobcats — first of all he’s doing a much better job. But a couple years ago, I wanna say three years ago when they were vying for the worst record in NBA history, Michael had not done a good job. He took it personally.
Bensinger: Well, I mean, you guys have been great friends forever. Why should that matter in the grand scheme of things, if you just criticize —
Barkley: I think that everybody got — I wish it would be that simple, to be honest with you. But I always love him like a brother, but I’m gonna do my job, first and foremost. Because, I can’t get on TV, and be dishonest with people. They know when you’re being dishonest and disingenuous. I’m gonna do my job, plan and simple.
Bensinger:You think the rift’s able to be repaired?
Barkley: Always. Always.
Then Barkley refutes reports Michael took him out to dinner and played golf with him during the 1993 Finals to butter him up before MJ’s Bulls defeated Barkley’s Suns four games to two.
Barkley and MJ went hard against each other on the court. They’re both all-time players, and wanted to destroy one another every time they were on different teams.
Off the court, however, it as all good times between the two. That is, before Chuck’s negative comments about MJ’s running of the Hornets led to their separation. We hope they mend their now-broken friendship because it was always so fantastic to watch such an oddly-matched pair hanging out together.
MJ always comes off as petty and over sensitive, but in the end Barkley was right and he along with others may have motivated MJ to do a much better job in hiring as well as being a truly present owner invested in the teams long term success…Every since the letter MJ wrote to then Bobcats’ fans he promised that lousy season would not be their legacy and he promised clear improvements…he has delivered. They are a true Superstar away from being a top four team in the East.
I thought they should have made a play for Thadeus, since the Sixers are just dumping guys…he is an upgrade as a vet over MKG…I also wanted them to get an shooter this off-season too, but PJ Harrison will have a chance to show he can be a consistent 3 point threat…if he stretches the floor he may push guys like Kemba and MKG to the bench in certain lineups when Al is going to work. I want to see Zeller really own that Center position too this year…Hornets are rising
It is an interesting story, however I take it with a grain of salt coming from Sir Charles. He is very truthful, but sometimes over embellishes things and makes comments when keeping his mouth shut would be the best option. Oh well, that’s why we love him.
Also, I want to believe him, but I could just see Barkley and Jordan playing golf and living it up during the ’93 Finals. I can’t imagine the fun these guys had. They truly knew how to do it. They were as intense as any competitor in history on the court, but lived it up off the court. I would love to see them driving by in their golf cart smoking big cigars headed to the clubhouse for a big steak and a beer. Ahh…..to live the life!
Yep. If you’re going to about speaking truthfully, you’ve got to live with burned bridges. The problem with most people with those types mouths is that not only do they tend to talk themselves into shit, they also don’t tend to be so loud when it comes to owning up to their own Ls.
MJ has always has been known to hold grudges, but usually it’s held in a positive light, like “he does it to keep a competitive edge”. But it must be real hard to maintain a friendship with someone like that, ’cause you do one thing they don’t like and they can’t let it go. It’s like he’s always looking for something to cut you off for – he hasn’t done one interview or cover for Sports Illustrated, ever since they put “ERR JORDAN” on the cover with him striking out back in ’94. I don’t see him ever forgiving Chuck for saying whatever he said.
Some of those grudges are legit. I cosign him with getting Isiah passed over for the Dream Team since Isiah pulled the bitch card first with the All Star freeze out. That’s shit you see out of old men and or guys who’re either jealous and or fucking suck anyway at parks, YMCAs, church leagues, intramurals and so on. The he bitch factor is even greater when you consider that’s a game that doesn’t count anyway.