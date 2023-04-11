In the midst of a busy weekend to wrap up the 2022-23 NBA regular season, the Minnesota Timberwolves made a bevy of headlines. Not only did starting forward Jaden McDaniels break his hand while punching a wall during a game, but Rudy Gobert also punched teammate Kyle Anderson, prompting a wide range of reactions around the league. Gobert is now suspended for Minnesota’s play-in matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers and, in advance of Tuesday’s play-in doubleheader, TNT’s Inside The NBA crew predictably discussed the fallout.

Even as Ernie Johnson attempted to defer the conversation to the next segment, Charles Barkley effectively did an impression of Gobert while (softly) punching Kenny Smith on the air.

"You can't hit somebody and run backwards" 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/7Qa4iYtY0V — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 11, 2023

After the amusing punch, Barkley then immediately backed up in a hurry. It all came with a smile, though Barkley made sure to get in a verbal jab of sorts on the way.

“I’m just going to tell y’all at home,” Barkley said. “You can’t hit somebody and run backwards.”

This probably won’t be the last time that Gobert gets the ire of the TNT panel but, in this instance, Barkley seemingly could not help himself. Even if the Wolves fall short in Los Angeles on Tuesday, they’ll have another chance to get into the playoffs by playing the winner of the 9-10 game in the West.