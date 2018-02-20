Charles Barkley Will Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ On March 3 With The Migos

Charles Barkley is returning to the Saturday Night Live stage in two weeks in what will be at worst a must-see disaster and at best phenomenal television.

Saturday Night Live confirmed Barkley’s appearance on Tuesday as they announced the first three hosts and musical acts for the month of March. Barkley will be joined by the Migos on March 3, while Sterling K. Brown hosts March 10 with James Bay performing and SNL legend Bill Hader returns on March 17 along with Arcade Fire.

