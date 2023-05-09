The Philadelphia 76ers were able to survive Game 4 of their series against the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Philly blew a fourth quarter lead, managed to come back and force overtime, where they once again fell behind before rallying, getting a clutch three by James Harden, and benefitted from some curious decision-making by the Celtics on the final possession of the game.

Instead of trying to elongate the game by going quickly, Boston decided to run the clock all the way down, and while Marcus Smart was able to make a three that would have won the game, the team took so much time off the clock that he wasn’t able to get the shot off in time. This led to plenty of debate about how the team approached this, especially if Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla should have called a timeout, something he has chosen to not do time and time again late in games over the course of the season.

Prior to Game 5 on Tuesday night, the Inside the NBA guys opined on all of this. You will be surprised to know that, primarily, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal got into it with one another, with both dudes agreeing on only one thing: the other person was wrong.

Shaq and Chuck are going at it early tonight 💀 pic.twitter.com/vPVDNBth47 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 9, 2023

This is one of the best genres of Inside moments, as Chuck and Shaq could talk about this for two straight hours and not budge an inch on their position being correct. Hopefully they keep talking about it for the rest of the night so we can put this theory to the test.