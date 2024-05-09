The New York Knicks, somehow, managed to take a 2-0 series lead on the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, as they came back from 10 down at halftime to win by nine in Game 2, despite Jalen Brunson injuring his foot in the first half (he returned for the second) and OG Anunoby missing the entire fourth quarter with a hamstring injury.

Despite those various injuries, the Knicks continue to outwork and out-execute the Pacers in fourth quarters, but one has to wonder at what point New York reaches a point where having to play their main guys 48 minutes or close to it catches up. Many expect that to come next round against the Boston Celtics (provided they take care of business against the Cavs after going up 1-0).

Charles Barkley is among those who think Boston will “stomp” New York or Indiana in the conference finals, but he explained after Game 2 he hopes it’s New York because he’s tired of New Yorkers thinking they’re so great.

"Y'all think y'all the greatest thing since sliced bread." Chuck thinks NY is overrated 😂 pic.twitter.com/Wv3IbkaPHT — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 9, 2024

Shaq couldn’t resist a chance to derail Chuck’s rant by getting him to talk about his love for the street meat, and succeeded as Barkley made sure everyone knew that street meat (along with pizza and bagels) were worthy of New York exceptionalism. Chuck proclaimed, “You know I ain’t gonna say nothin’ bad about the street meat. You know I love the street meat,” which is all Shaq needed to go into another fit of laughter.