The Milwaukee Bucks suffered their latest loss on Thursday night since Doc Rivers took over for Adrian Griffin. Despite going up against a Memphis Grizzlies team that has needed to get creative to put together its roster due to injuries, Milwaukee suffered a 113-110 loss as it enters the All-Star break. Under Rivers, the team has accrued a 3-7 record.

Everyone in Milwaukee is going to have to do some soul searching during the break (perhaps while they’re sitting on a lovely beach in Cabo), but when they come back, they’re going to have to bear down and make a push in the Eastern Conference. And while that push happens, Thanasis Antetokounmpo will be there as one of the league’s premier vibes guys. The older brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Thanasis has become a bit of a punchline for only getting in late in games and not always looking especially great when he gets in. That second thing got him in Inside the NBA‘s “Shaqtin’ A Fool” segment this week, which led to a whole lot of jokes from Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal — head to the 1:50 mark of the below video for the clip.

Thanasis' busy week earns the top spot in this week's #Shaqtin 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/jRKTE9PB6d — Shaqtin' a Fool (@shaqtin) February 16, 2024

Shaq went with a play on Giannis’ nickname by referring to Thanasis as “the Greek Bleak,” while Chuck joked that he has “better job security than a Supreme Court Justice,” which is a terrific line. The collection of clips in here weren’t exactly great, but to Barkley’s point, it sure seems like a safe bet that Antetokounmpo will be in Milwaukee for the remainder of the season no matter what.