Here’s a fun thing that none of us really needed to know: Charles Barkley apparently loves soap. During a recent episode of The Steam Room, Ernie Johnson brought Chuck a listener question about soap, which led to a riff from the Hall of Fame inductee about how much he loves soap, how he travels with “a big bar of soap,” and how an incident in a hotel … you know what, I’m just gonna post the video and you can go ahead and watch.

This Chuck story is wild 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/tePSr5A5mo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 7, 2023

“These hotels started being cheap,” Barkley said. “Those bars ain’t big enough. Cause I almost had a couple accidents with the soap at hotels.”

Johnson asked what on earth he could have possibly meant, which led to Barkley vaguely describing something that happened while “washing a part of my body.” When pressed further, Barkley said, “Almost lost it, and I was like, woo! That was too close for comfort.”

It was at this point that the camera went back to the Inside the NBA studio, where Johnson was laughing and Shaquille O’Neal was keeled over with laughter. He did, however, compose himself just long enough to say that he is afraid they are going to get kicked off the air before deciding to egg Barkley on, which led to Kenny Smith saying he had a bunch of jokes he did not want to tell. When we update our list of the funniest Inside moments in a few years, we will be sure to give this one some pretty heavy consideration.