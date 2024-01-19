Charles Barkley made it a point to try and stop drinking Diet Coke in the new year, which led to him getting trolled by everyone else on the Inside the NBA set. That, apparently, did not go very well, because Chuck is still putting Diet Coke in his mug and drinking it while he’s on set.

During halftime of Thursday night’s game between the Chicago Bulls and the Toronto Raptors, someone on set (ok, it was Shaq) decided to pull a fast one on him and put something other than Diet Coke in his mug. It was unclear what got put in there, but whatever it was, it caught Barkley completely off guard and led to him making a face that made the whole crew lose it.

Charles Barkley learns something's not right with his Diet Coke. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NKenM4xAr6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 19, 2024

Barkley saying “I don’t know if they had me on tape” only to find out that they did, indeed, have him on tape was terrific television, and the replay of Chuck taking a sip and trying to figure out what the heck was going on was even better. It’s not often that something is able to get Ernie Johnson laughing like this, and hopefully, Barkley doesn’t pay extra attention to this going forward and we get it more often.