steve clifford
Getty Image
DimeMag

Hornets Coach Steve Clifford Will Move To The Front Office After This Season

The Charlotte Hornets have had a dreadful season, currently sitting at 18-57 with a merciful end to the year just two weeks away. One would expect some significant changes this offseason, as they already moved off of two veterans in Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward at the trade deadline and seem to fully realize the need for a rebuild.

Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball figure to be the centerpieces of that build, and going into the 2024-25 season, they’ll be getting a coach with some new ideas about how to utilize the two dynamic offensive talents. On Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski reported Steve Clifford will not return as head coach next year, deciding instead to move into a front office role going forward.

Woj also offered up a handful of potential candidates for the Hornets job, as they figure to mine the assistant coaching ranks for a younger coach.

Clifford’s second stint in Charlotte did not go as well as his first, as the Hornets have gone just 45-112 in his two seasons back with the team. That hasn’t been helped by Ball’s consistent absences with ankle issues and a shaky roster, but it stands to reason that a change is best for all parties involved. Clifford can remain around the team as a well-respected voice in whatever his front office position will be (I’d assume some advisor type role) while also no longer having to grind through the season on the bench.

