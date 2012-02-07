Chauncey Billups May Be Out For The Season

The Clippers won the game last night against Orlando in overtime, but they may have suffered a devastating loss in the processs. Chauncey Billups left the game in the fourth quarter with a left Achilles injury and now it’s feared he may be lost for the season.
From the L.A. Times:
“It felt like somebody kicked me, man,” Billups said after the game as he made his way to the team bus with crutches under both arms and a walking boot on his foot. “I don’t know if it’s torn, but I know it’s not good.”
There was a hush in the Clippers’ locker room after their 107-102 overtime victory over the Orlando Magic at Amway Center.
Chris Paul fought back tears when asked what Billups has meant to the team.
Clippers Coach Vinny Del Negro kept shaking his head, repeatedly saying how bad he felt for Billups and adding, “This is not good.”
Del Negro said Billups saw Orlando’s team doctor after the game and will have an MRI exam Tuesday, after the Clippers arrive in Cleveland, to determine the severity of the injury.
Billups is 35 years old and in the final year of his contract – clearly this could mean the end, not only for his season, but also the end of his career.
this is real blow to the clips… Chauncey brought a lot of intangibles to the team… experience, leadership, high basketball IQ among others…
they could replace his scoring with someone like JR Smith, but sad to say, that’s just about it… this is where the real test for the revamped Clips would be… Clipper curse or not, all that is left is to move on
and if this is really the end to Mr Big Shot’s career, then all I can say is that it was a pretty amazing one indeed…
@don_mega,
it is tough one for the clips and their fans. can you imagine going from the veteran heady play of billups to jr smith???
Tough news for a team on the rise..This guy is the glue that gives the teams he plays on a lot of confidence on the court in big games.
@PC
that’s gon’ be ugly… without Chauncey, CP3’s crunch time duties just went up a couple of notches
@don_mega – that’s a great point. CP3’s been breaking down as it is. This is bad on many levels.
@PC
it really is… now we get to see this team’s resolve
no doubt it’s a big blow, but
they still have mo will and foye to back up G spots… still have time to sign someone like smith… plus they just got reinforcement up front in 6 more kmart fouls… should be able to endure this…
How is Keith Bogans not on their emergency call list?
Dude played 82 games last season…
Month should be able to fill in as an off guard. He may not have the defensive pedigree but he can score, pass, hit clutch shots and is a vet. Chauncy can be a coaching type veteran to the players. Can’t be no worse than del negro
yeah… it’s confirmed, he is out for the season. how long does an injury like that take to heal? if I remember correctly, another player took one year to come back from this.
man.. Billups would have had the Clips on the same record they are, even without CP3 (ok.. almost). the experience that he has means so much for a team like the Clippers.
this is really not a loss of the Clips, but a loss of NBA basketball. we will never know how far the Clips would have reached with Billups active, a finals MVP.
Was Billups getting looked at for USA basketball for London this summer? If so, too bad…
David Beckham was the last major athlete to suffer from this injury and I think he’s playing again but what a terrible injury.
and @K Dizzle the nets signed Keith Bogans.
Now Clips can finally replace Vinny with Billups as head coach.
i’m 35 and just getting over my second Achilles tear, so my heart goes out to him. It really doesn’t mean the end of his career, but does mean he won’t ever be able to play at the same level we know he can play at.
two times? on both feet? that’s rough