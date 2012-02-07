Chauncey Billups May Be Out For The Season

The Clippers won the game last night against Orlando in overtime, but they may have suffered a devastating loss in the processs. Chauncey Billups left the game in the fourth quarter with a left Achilles injury and now it’s feared he may be lost for the season.

From the L.A. Times:

“It felt like somebody kicked me, man,” Billups said after the game as he made his way to the team bus with crutches under both arms and a walking boot on his foot. “I don’t know if it’s torn, but I know it’s not good.”

There was a hush in the Clippers’ locker room after their 107-102 overtime victory over the Orlando Magic at Amway Center.

Chris Paul fought back tears when asked what Billups has meant to the team.

Clippers Coach Vinny Del Negro kept shaking his head, repeatedly saying how bad he felt for Billups and adding, “This is not good.”

Del Negro said Billups saw Orlando’s team doctor after the game and will have an MRI exam Tuesday, after the Clippers arrive in Cleveland, to determine the severity of the injury.