Chauncey Billups May Be Out For The Season

#Los Angeles Clippers #Breaking News #Chris Paul #Blake Griffin
02.07.12 6 years ago 15 Comments

The Clippers won the game last night against Orlando in overtime, but they may have suffered a devastating loss in the processs. Chauncey Billups left the game in the fourth quarter with a left Achilles injury and now it’s feared he may be lost for the season.

From the L.A. Times:

“It felt like somebody kicked me, man,” Billups said after the game as he made his way to the team bus with crutches under both arms and a walking boot on his foot. “I don’t know if it’s torn, but I know it’s not good.”

There was a hush in the Clippers’ locker room after their 107-102 overtime victory over the Orlando Magic at Amway Center.

Chris Paul fought back tears when asked what Billups has meant to the team.

Clippers Coach Vinny Del Negro kept shaking his head, repeatedly saying how bad he felt for Billups and adding, “This is not good.”

Del Negro said Billups saw Orlando’s team doctor after the game and will have an MRI exam Tuesday, after the Clippers arrive in Cleveland, to determine the severity of the injury.

Billups is 35 years old and in the final year of his contract – clearly this could mean the end, not only for his season, but also the end of his career.

Via L.A. Times

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Breaking News#Chris Paul#Blake Griffin
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINBREAKING NEWSCHAUNCEY BILLUPSChris PaulDimeMagLatest NewsLos Angeles ClippersMO WILLIAMSReal Stories

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP