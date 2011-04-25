Chauncey Billups Wants To Be The Difference-Maker In New York

The great Boston-New York matchup that everyone wanted never materialized, mostly because the Knicks just weren’t that good. They were good enough for the majority of Game 1, but that was before Chauncey Billups left with a leg injury (and missed the rest of the series) and before Amar’e Stoudemire‘s back stiffened up (and was never the same the rest of the series). Billups is still convinced New York would’ve won the series had injuries not occurred.
Could they have done it? I doubt it, especially with the way the Celtics dissected New York during the final two games. But Billups does bring up a good question. Just how much is he worth to the Knicks? $3.7 million or $14.2 million? It’s a great question. Billups’ contract is not fully guaranteed, giving the Knicks a way out if they want it. The 34-year-old Billups told ESPNNewYork that he wants to come back to the Knicks next season.
“I would love the opportunity to really try it up with these guys,” Billups said. “Not like play 30 games after a trade, like really have a season. Have an opportunity to really get a fair shake with these guys. I would love to.”
The Knicks have five days after the end of their season to decide on Billups’ deal. They have reportedly given Billups a verbal agreement that he will be back, but his durability (he also missed six games with a bruised thigh in March) could cause the team to change its mind.
During his time in New York, Billups was up and down. Now, New York has to make a decision based off 21 regular-season games and not even one full playoff game. CB barely shot 40 percent since coming over from Denver, but averaged 17.5 points, gave the Knicks a much-needed third wheel, actually tied his career-high with a usage rate of 24.3 and brought a dose of professionalism and leadership.
New York team president Donnie Walsh says this season-ending injury will have no bearing on what the team decides to do. According to Billups it shouldn’t:
“This injury right now or the bang to the thigh, that has nothing to do with age. They did an MRI, looked at my knees and they look like they’re 22 years old. … I have no issue, my body’s good, I’m in great shape,” Billups told ESPNNewYork.com. “I don’t believe at all that the two injuries I sustained that made me lose a couple games this season since the trade has anything to do with age or how many years I’ve played.”
For all he has brought to this team, it’s still possible they go their separate ways. Fully guaranteeing the deal would mean the Knicks would be shelling out over $50 million to their top three players next season, which will further limit their depth.
Where else could Billups go? A return home to Denver would seem natural, but the Nuggets have apparently moved on. What about Boston? Realistically, playing in New York is the best possible scenario for Billups, and if the Knicks want to continue to improve, they need to bring him back.
Should the Knicks keep Chauncey Billups?
i have a feeling they cut him and he ends up in mia
Unless a deal on the level of Garnett & Ray Allen going to Boston happens to the Knicks, they’d better keep Chauncey if they want a chance of winning now. What they need to do now is find a good backup for him who can step in when he finally leaves.
CP3 headed to madison square…
If Billups wants to help the Knicks, he should find a gun, kill Donnie Walsh, then shoot D’Antoni, then kill Jared Jeffries, then finally off himself. That should solve most of thier problems…
cut him n give him a new deal similar to the one u gave Felton…then decide between Oden,Nene,Camby,n Ming…i believe Marc Gasol n Tyson Chandler can be had if u overpaid …imo the size in the long run would do u better than Chris Paul would…get another 2 guard ..Jason Richardson would work hes a elite shooter…Shannon Brown could be had for the right price
Nene isn’t a free agent. He has an ETO, but he’s not exercising it and denver’s giving him a 3 year extension. ONly choice is to cut chauncey and use cap space on legit depth.
i agree NY does need a big man cause turiaf just wont cut it past the 2nd round of the playoffs. since billups is already 34 and i dont see the knicks making it to the Eastern Conference Finals until the next 2 years or until the Celtics fall off, they for sure need a solid PG to lead their team. Douglas is not consistent enough and fields is better suited at the 2 spot. CP# or even D Will would make a killing in D’Antoni freestyle system. billups is just slowing them down…
@darko’s doughnuts – dont talk ever
Anyway, had Amare and Chauncy been healthy, you better believe they would come out of Boston with the series tied- no doubt in my mind. You then wouldnt have had Melo have to give 150% in game 2, and have the bench guys have a little more left in the tank for games 3 and 4. It would have been an entirely different series. In the end I still think Boston would have won, but theres no way the Knicks get swept.
I agree with Both points hahns.
But Billups is their only tradeable piece, plus if he’s getting his full 13 mill i dont know they’ll have any cap space to sign any FA’s.
They got so many holes that they might need to downgrade at PG to upgrade everywhere else.
darko’s doughnuts is essentially correct.
I don’t know why Billyups is talking shit like NY would have won. Would not having injuries allowed them to actually play a successful defense? The biggest injury the knicks had was in their fucking brains.
Billups gonna get bought out an sign with LA for nxt yr