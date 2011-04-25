Chauncey Billups Wants To Be The Difference-Maker In New York

The great Boston-New York matchup that everyone wanted never materialized, mostly because the Knicks just weren’t that good. They were good enough for the majority of Game 1, but that was before Chauncey Billups left with a leg injury (and missed the rest of the series) and before Amar’e Stoudemire‘s back stiffened up (and was never the same the rest of the series). Billups is still convinced New York would’ve won the series had injuries not occurred.

Could they have done it? I doubt it, especially with the way the Celtics dissected New York during the final two games. But Billups does bring up a good question. Just how much is he worth to the Knicks? $3.7 million or $14.2 million? It’s a great question. Billups’ contract is not fully guaranteed, giving the Knicks a way out if they want it. The 34-year-old Billups told ESPNNewYork that he wants to come back to the Knicks next season.

“I would love the opportunity to really try it up with these guys,” Billups said. “Not like play 30 games after a trade, like really have a season. Have an opportunity to really get a fair shake with these guys. I would love to.” The Knicks have five days after the end of their season to decide on Billups’ deal. They have reportedly given Billups a verbal agreement that he will be back, but his durability (he also missed six games with a bruised thigh in March) could cause the team to change its mind.

During his time in New York, Billups was up and down. Now, New York has to make a decision based off 21 regular-season games and not even one full playoff game. CB barely shot 40 percent since coming over from Denver, but averaged 17.5 points, gave the Knicks a much-needed third wheel, actually tied his career-high with a usage rate of 24.3 and brought a dose of professionalism and leadership.

New York team president Donnie Walsh says this season-ending injury will have no bearing on what the team decides to do. According to Billups it shouldn’t:

“This injury right now or the bang to the thigh, that has nothing to do with age. They did an MRI, looked at my knees and they look like they’re 22 years old. … I have no issue, my body’s good, I’m in great shape,” Billups told ESPNNewYork.com. “I don’t believe at all that the two injuries I sustained that made me lose a couple games this season since the trade has anything to do with age or how many years I’ve played.”

For all he has brought to this team, it’s still possible they go their separate ways. Fully guaranteeing the deal would mean the Knicks would be shelling out over $50 million to their top three players next season, which will further limit their depth.

Where else could Billups go? A return home to Denver would seem natural, but the Nuggets have apparently moved on. What about Boston? Realistically, playing in New York is the best possible scenario for Billups, and if the Knicks want to continue to improve, they need to bring him back.

Should the Knicks keep Chauncey Billups?

