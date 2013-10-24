Check Out New York’s New Orange Alternate Jersey

Today we got our best look yet at what appears to be a new orange alternate uniform for the New York Knicks. Contrary to the all-orange Christmas uniforms they wore last season, this one has blue numbers and names with white outlines, a direct flip of the team’s classic blues.

We got a teaser photo of this jersey earlier this week, and even before that in June, Iman Shumpert accidentally posted an Instagram picture of the new digs from an adidas photo shoot. There’s no word yet on when (or if) these’ll be worn this season, but as the picture says, New Yorkers can grab one tomorrow at the renovated Madison Square Garden.

[RELATED: Lakers Reveal New Black “Hollywood Nights” Jersey]

Here's our best look so far at the Knicks' new orange jersey: pic.twitter.com/wYdeIuuaTM — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 24, 2013

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

via @UniWatch

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.