Check Out New York’s New Orange Alternate Jersey

#New York Knicks
10.24.13 5 years ago

Today we got our best look yet at what appears to be a new orange alternate uniform for the New York Knicks. Contrary to the all-orange Christmas uniforms they wore last season, this one has blue numbers and names with white outlines, a direct flip of the team’s classic blues.

We got a teaser photo of this jersey earlier this week, and even before that in June, Iman Shumpert accidentally posted an Instagram picture of the new digs from an adidas photo shoot. There’s no word yet on when (or if) these’ll be worn this season, but as the picture says, New Yorkers can grab one tomorrow at the renovated Madison Square Garden.

[RELATED: Lakers Reveal New Black “Hollywood Nights” Jersey]

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

via @UniWatch

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGSDimeMagLatest NewsNEW YORK KNICKS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP