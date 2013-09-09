Check Out John Wall’s New $4.9 Million Mansion

Recently,reportedly bought a new 8-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion for $4.9 million in Potomac, Maryland, according to The Washington Post . The 17,350 square foot home features a basketball and tennis court, a six-car garage and a multi-level home theater. Now thanks to Busted Coverage , we’re getting a look at this ridiculous new home.

It looks like Wall is putting that new $80 million extension to good use, but does it stack up to some other notable mansions of NBA players? Kobe Bryant recently put his home up for sale for $8.6 million. Then there was Michael Jordan‘s ridiculous $21 million mansion. The closest comparison is probably Joe Johnson, who sold his Atlanta home not long ago for $4.7 million.

(All photos courtesy of Busted Coverage)