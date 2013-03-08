Kobe Bryant on Jimmy Kimmel Live Last Night: “What’s a Laker Team Without Drama?”

03.08.13 5 years ago

Did you catch Kobe Bryant on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night? Mamba had on his most personable face, laughing and joking with Kimmel.

Kobe talks about the competitive nature in his house, his playoff guarantee and his thoughts on Dennis Rodman‘s ability to stem a nuclear conflict with North Korea.

Part I:

Part II:

Not gonna lie, we though the line about “reading comprehension not being a strong point” for people on Twitter was pretty funny.

