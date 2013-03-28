Chicago Fan Tries to Grab LeBron James’ Headband; LeBron Gets Pissed

As a general rule for basketball fans, don’t ever touch a player, anywhere, but especially on the head (among a few other places). And definitely don’t touch a player – in this case LeBron James – immediately following a tough loss where he is especially agitated and history has just slipped through his fingers.

And that’s exactly what happened last night in Chicago. Watch as a fan tries to snatch LeBron’s headband as he heads into the tunnel just seconds after last night’s loss. The death stare that James gives the guy probably resulted in the fan messing his pants:

