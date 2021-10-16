The Chicago Sky toppled the Phoenix Mercury, 86-50, in front of a sold-out crowd in the Windy City in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals to move within one win of the franchise’s first title. Chicago got an ultra-efficient 22 points from Kahleah Copper while holding Phoenix to sub-30 percent shooting to take a 2-1 series lead in a blowout.

It was the biggest Finals win in the history of the WNBA.

The first half was dominated by Chicago’s defense and Finals MVP front-runner Copper, the jitterbug wing who has been the Sky’s leading scorer in this series. Copper was relentless getting open, either streaking to the basket or for easy threes. After not taking a three in Game 2, Copper was aggressive from the jump on Friday night. The sixth-year guard, who made her first All-Star team this season, scored 20 points on 6-for-8 shooting in the first half alone.

Kahleah Copper at the half: 20 PTS The entire Mercury team: 24 PTS

Not only was Copper great on her own, but she was a beneficiary of the Sky’s tremendous defense. Phoenix scored just 24 points in the first half, shooting 23.5 percent from the field. The Mercury also turned the ball over 10 times and only got to the free-throw line four times.

Chicago squelched out everything the Mercury tried, and were ruthless turning those mistakes into easy buckets on the other end.

Kahleah Copper. LOCKED IN 🔒 Sky with their largest lead of the night

The result wasn’t much better to open the second half, though Phoenix was able to get into the bonus at the 6:57 mark of the third quarter. Still, the Sky built the lead to a whopping 24 midway through the period, totaling their biggest lead of the series.