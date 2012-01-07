Chicago Takes Out The Magic; Carmelo Anthony Hits Another Game-Clincher

So far this year, the Bulls are humming without having to lean too hard on Derrick Rose. It happened again last night in their 14-point win over the Magic. Rose had 21 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists, but he wasn’t alone. Luol Deng continued his strong start with 21 points while Carlos Boozer went for 20 and 13. Even Kyle Korver finished with 18 big points off the pine. Compare that to Superman (28 points, 15 rebounds) who seems to be out there playing by himself these days. But someone needs to explain the whole Dwight Howard-shocking-Big-Baby-back-to-life thing in the fourth quarter. Matter fact, forget that. We don’t want to hear an explanation … After a couple of off games, Kevin Durant responded with an easy 26 on 16 shots in OKC’s 109-94 blowout win over the Rockets … Who said Kobe Bryant was slowing down? His wrist might be screwed up, but apparently it only affects his free throws (despite the percentage, they don’t look good) because his game is all the way there. He scored 39 points – his third straight game over 30 points – as the Lakers won by seven over Golden State … Atlanta learned a lesson from their three-OT loss at home on Friday night: don’t fall behind in overtime. After doing it over and over again against Miami, the Hawks jumped all over Charlotte in the extra frame, scoring the first seven points and winning by six behind a huge night from Josh Smith (23 points, 13 rebounds). Seems like he’s finally coming around after a slow start to the year … “Both teams set offense back about 50 years today,” Doc Rivers said after the Pacers’ big 87-74 win in Boston. Doc may have been exaggerating, but not much. It was “lockout ball” at its worst. After combing for just 28 first quarter points, the squads finished the game shooting a combined 40 percent from the field. It was Indiana, led by Danny Granger (15 points) and Darren Collison (14 points), that came out on top, closing the game on a 10-4 run … To make matters worse for the Celtics, who scored just 25 points in the first half, the squad didn’t look too sharp defensively either. The Cs were uncharacteristically caught out of rotation on a number of occasions, leaving Pacer shooters wide open on the perimeter. Indiana made Boston pay, connecting on eight of 14 threes … Celtics fans have a tough time dealing with any double-digit loss, but it’s even harder to deal with when Tyler Hansbrough is responsible. Psycho T lived up to his nickname, scrapping his way to 12 points off the bench … Ray Allen must have crushed Vitamin C over the past 48 hours. After watching Wednesday’s game from home while he battled the flu, the 36-year-old sharpshooter returned to the lineup last night and kept the Cs afloat. Allen posted a game-high 23 points, knocking down 4-of-5 three-pointers, increasing his season average to a blistering 63.4 percent from deep. If it hadn’t been for Allen’s 7-of-11 shooting performance, Boston would have been 19 of 55 (34.5 percent) from the field … In one of the more entertaining sloppy games we’ve seen in a while (43 combined turnovers), the Knicks came from 15 back to beat the Wizards 99-96. Carmelo Anthony (37 points) made the game-winning triple with only 15 seconds left. So how much longer until Washington wins a game? John Wall and Nick Young combined for 46 points, and yet they lost another big lead. That’s already happened to them numerous times this year … We love how Portland went out and backed up our claim of them being the best in the West. They went out and… lost by 25 to a Suns team that doesn’t look very good. In a way, it’s explainable: a back-to-back, away game after coming off an emotionally-draining matchup the night before. We were chatting up Steve Nash the night before and he had so much respect for the Blazers. Maybe that’s why he went out and didn’t miss a shot the whole game (7-for-7, 17 points) … Utah and Al Jefferson (20 points) got a huge nine-point win over Memphis … New Jersey got 24 and nine from Deron Williams in their 97-85 win over Toronto … Philadelphia blew out Detroit 96-73 for their third straight win. Dr. J, Moses Malone, Bobby Jones and Andrew Toney were all honored before the game, but as far as the team goes, someone needs to show Spencer Hawes some love. He dropped 16 and 14 and has been rock solid all year. Some Sixer fans in the Dime fam are still coming to gripes with the fact that Hawes is the best player on the squad right now. By far. And they somehow keep winning. It makes no sense … Denver got 23 points from Danilo Gallinari in their 96-88 win over the Hornets … In the battle of rookie point guards, our cover boy Kyrie Irving (14 points, five dimes) got the job done. He outplayed Ricky Rubio (10 points, five assists) for most of the night and led Cleveland (somehow above .500 now) to a 11-point win … And speaking of rookie point guards, who do you think is the best ever. Answer here to get a shot to see your response in the next issue of Dime … We’re out like the Truth‘s J.
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
Steve Nash was TEARING it up, guy penetrated, then setup each one of his teammates for easy buckets. When he’s on, he’s by far the best point guard in the league. I can’t watch Portland, it just is too shocking to me how much Raymond Felton looks like Milt Palacio:
[www.telesanterno.com]
[www.zimbio.com]
If the pictures are unlabeled, it’s IMPOSSIBLE to tell which one is which, wtf?
seems like the comment section only starts bleeding when the knicks lose, lakers lose, kobe plays bad. i’m going to sleep happy.
anyone changed their opinion on whether melo can put up mvp numbers yet? don’t answer, his stats speak for itself. playing upper echelon ball this year.
Ray Allen is amazing, i think he could play until his 40’s and still contribute.
Yea Ray could probably knock down threes off a screen when he’s 80. Man’s got the sweetest stroke (no homo). Kobe was good tonite but man I swear to God the Lakers have to HAVE TO get the ball down to Bynum more often. Seriously it’s ridiculous he’s more than proved himself worthy of the touches. What happens if Dwight does end up in LA, is Kobe gonna pass to him? His post moves aren’t better than Bynum’s therefore I don’t see Kobe dishin it down low to him often.
Welcome, Portland, to the post Lakers hangover.
No joke. Teams get so up for the Lakers that they ALWAYS lose to the next team on their schedule if they win.
This applies to all teams except Denver cuz they so deep n well-conditioned that they play hard regardless.
Bulls, Kings, Blazers. Watch the next Laker loss and see what hppens after.
Teams go after it like a dude on final exams then get that immune system crash next day lol
2. Hawks concern me. Day after a triple ot loss, they get 3 secs at the end of regulation to win a game n they throw it to Horford on the wing…huh?
Carmelo MVP???? Well, I guess it is possible since you don’t have to play defense in order to win the award (see Nash, Steve). It’s also on 7 games in so don’t go crowning an MVP yet. I’d take Lebron, KD, Kobe and Wade all over Melo any day of the week.
Best rookie PG? I’d take wade. Yeah he played point as a rookie. Averaged 16/5/4 and he did it with swagger. No I don’t watch dinosaur NBA.
With Kobe getting a divorce, it must have been the worst time to get a sprained right wrist!
Couple of points here.
1. Washington has blown big leads twice this year, not numerous times. The other games they’ve been blown out early, isn’t positive either way, but let’s be accurate.
2. During the Knicks big run Washington had Chris Singleton on Melo. Chris is going to be good but the rook wasn’t quite ready for what he was getting into and Melo made him pay.
3. Someone needs to talk to Melo about his facial hair, and also explain to him that Hitler isn’t cool. He looks like a pillsbury dough boy who just read Mein Kampf.
Rubio would have had an easy double double if the wolves could have hit an open shot. not sure if the team team hit 40%. Kyrie was very impressive as well. The guy can shoot. Ive seen some night where it would appear he cant hit the broad side of a barn stat wise but he is the real deal. Makes life in the NBA easy when you can drop buckets. The problem with Rubio is that he is only going to be as good as the players on the floor with him allow. They have to beable to hit a shot
@ Dime
You have got to post this video of the Western Kentucky-Louisiana Lafayette ending.
[www.youtube.com]
It would be hella funny if it wasn’t so embarrassing. 2 coaches, 3 refs, 2 commentators, 30 players. Not once dude notices 11 players on the court; nobody notices except the 3-5 dudes on the bottom right of the screen. They screamin at the ref and dude is just ignorin them. Heard the losing coach got fired today too.
I’d be pissed if I lost a game like that…
The suns won cuz of nash. He absolutely carved up the blazers in the 1st ptr, which killed their morale and left them easy pickings the rest of the way. Nash for the hall of fame!!
Also, that morris kid for phx is quite a find. A big body who can rebound, yet step out and shoot the 3. Who knows, maybe phx has more life in them that what we ve seen so far?
Finally, anyone catch nash’s bit where he said he wants to stay in phx because that’s where his heart is, he loves his teammates, and he wants to see how good they can be? Spoken, again, like a true hall of famer. Take that, LBJ and Melo and all those other ring-chasers!
@KDizzle
THAT IS F^CKED UP! wow. I would lose my shyt if I lost a game like that. Automatic technical, FTs and the ball to the white team. Game over.
Bulls game was pretty good. Hated seeing Dwight not get the ball but loved it because it was against my team. D@mn shame they are too stupid to feed him every time down just to create the double team. I wonder what his usage rate is.
I’m probably going to regret saying this someday, but Loul Deng has been playing ball like a true vet. He’s hit that Prime point of his career where the game slows down for him and he still has enough of his athleticism to make plays. All these years of people hyping him up was irritating to read/see/hear but it seems like that ECF runs last year has really matured his game. He still pump fakes entirely too much and is overpaid, but he has been very solid on his defensive rotations and has been knocking down jumpers for the most part. Maybe i’m just settling for what he is at this point, who knows.
And since BNews hasn’t brought you guys any fine ladies lately. Here is a link to a Worldstar honey. She is bad as f^ck and has Tits by the pound.
WARNING: Must be 18yrs or older and do not open if you are at work or the kids/wife is around lol
[www.worldstaruncut.com]
@WCS
Rubio has Kevin Love, who just happen to have 29pts last night. Not to mention Beasley, Derrick Williams, Wes Johnson, Wayne Ellington….kid has a pluthra of shooters and scorers around him. It was just a bad night and none of them played defense.
@biebernewz, there only mvp numbers if your team wins, his team is barely beating the worst team in the league, they were down by 16 to the wizards, unacceptable.
as a Knicks fan… stinky ass win but damn were we lucky the inbounder was locked on passing to the guards cuz with 2.8 left he had javale WIDE open under the hoop and another dude sitting on the opposite wing- check the highlights it’s crazy how open they spring. vaunted nyk defensive mentality…. ughh
Bout John Wall:
Cats are really pushing for this cat to win ROY last year? Gotta go straight to the point here: He’s the MAIN reason the Wiz are going gaga. No desire whatsoever to improve his game, or improve the game of his teammates. K
inda reminds me of Melo (but props for the big shot over the NBA goliath of team, the Washington Fucking Wizards)
*goliath of A team.
Damn. And yeah, that was sarcasm.
Kinda important when claming Kyrie outplayed Rubio that you mention Kyrie’s 7 TO. I watched the entire game and Kyrie did all his damage against Luke R. early in the game. But niether played a particularly good game, but Rubio didn’t get outplayed by Kyrie.
eurghh… even when the knicks win its horrible, although it was the highlight of my tragic year so far to see Tony D get his minutes cut.
and can i ask, how did kyrie irving outplay rubio? personally id take the guy who scored 4 less points with 4 less shots over the guy who had 4 more turnovers in 4 more minutes (it was 2 more minutes but 4 works better for me). you’d take the guy off the winning team if the results actually mattered, but the cavs only won because in this sport somebody has to win.
@Chi, finally getting down with Lu??? He isn’t the most talented player on earth, but he’s smart and you win games with smart players on your team.
@K Dizzle, thats amazing. i can only assume the ref had somewhere he needed to be, otherwise why didnt they just replay the final 30 seconds or whatever with a tech against the red dudes?
There’s a funny Rick Reilly article on ESPN.com about Kobe’s massive amount of shot attempts this season. Spoiler alert: Kobe doesn’t give a shit about how many shots he’s taking.
[espn.go.com]
LEE WITH THE COMMENT OF THE YEAR !!!!!!!!!
eh, but we’re only a week in anyway, but still LEE, great stuff. kobe…lmao.
I’m JUST reading the box score here, because be honest, no one watched CLE-MIN.
And I guess you could call me a Kyrie Irving hater. Don’t know how a dude can only play a few games in college and still be the #1 pick. Not to mention I hate Duke.
But I don’t see how shooting 5-12 from the field (that’s bad, for anyone that didn’t know) while having an A-TO ratio of 5-7 (that’s horrific, for anyone that didn’t know) is “outplaying” Rubio. Rubio shot %50 from the field (that’s very good, for anyone that didn’t know) and had 3 steals (Irving had 0).
Dime, we know that you went out on a limb to put Irving on your cover, but call it like it is, not how you want it to be.
Speaking of which, Kobe scored 39. But don’t think we’re not looking at the box scores. 13-28!?!? He had almost as many shots as the other 4 starters COMBINED. Oh, and Pau Gasol (who’s on my fantasy team) was busy shooting over %50. Dude is approaching pre-Pau levels of shot-jackery.
slick ric..i respect winning just as much as the next man, so i respect that comment. i agree an mvp should only be considered an mvp if those numbers have produced successful outcomes for his team. however, when speaking strictly on statistics alone, a case can be made that a player is putting up “mvp statistics” which is different from being an mvp.
mvp stats are plain and simply, abve average numbers within a class of above average players. mel’s stats as of now can be compared to every potential all star in the game now.
but those numbers “alone” won’t garner much respect with more tallies in the win column, so i hear you on that aspect. you are completely right. but mel’s numbers right now are still ff the charts, and they are numbers that would be considered mvp like if he were winning correct?
”Bryant believes in shot selection. He selects them all.”
LOL
Luol Deng and Kyle Lowry are the front-runners for Most Improved Player this year. Well, that is if Lowry can avoid going to jail:
[espn.go.com]
How do you not notice a team having 6 guys on the floor? Especially when you’re in a man defense?
I used to play with a guy who would probably have loved playing with Kobe. He liked to dribble the ball forever, drive to the basket, then make a flashy pass for a bucket. Now often times it ended with the ball getting stolen and him saying “C’mon ______! You gotta catch that!”. Then you point out that you were 10 feet away from the basket and his pass only traveled 4 before it was stolen and he would do the “You’re right, my bad”. Kobe would get 50 shots, no turnovers.
the faster guys can stop kobe the faster he’ll reduce his attempts…o wait, it’s very hard to stop kobe, good luck.
That article on Kobe was Fking hilarious. Even funnier is Kobe’s answers to the questions. I guess you have to respect that he’s honest about his jacking. I’d be so pissed if I was his teammates or a Lakers fan. But that’s just me.
lakers fans are pretty happy with the results over the last few season. :D i’d be more pissed as a chicago fan due to the chip drought.
I tried to look at Chi’s video a few minutes ago, but then I heard the floor creaking from my gf coming out of the bedroom so I had to postpone it. She left, set a little private browsing action on the old laptop, and voila. I had to mute it though. I wouldn’t date her, but I would absolutely blow out a knee, herniate a disk, rupture a tendon in my wrist, get a concussion, whatever it takes to try to satisfy that chick for a night. She looks like a girl I used to work with, except the one I used to work with had NO chesticles.
Thank you good sir *raises glass* for all you have done for this community.
one thing that’s being over looked about Derrick Roses start to the season is his defense.
The kid has really stepped it up big time on that end of the floor. While the elite guards will still get numbers against him (mainly because the refs call too many fouls) Rose has done of great job of stopping the non-allstar guards from going off on him.
Jameer Nelson 3-9FG 3TOs 2asst
Jeff Teague 2-8FG 2Tos 4asst
Gordon/W.Bynum/B.Knight 9-28FG 7TOS 3asst
J.Pargo 2-13FG 2TOs 1asst
Fisher/Blake 5-14FG 4TOs 5asst
Rose has also done a great job of digging in/doubling down on the bigs during his help defense. Those are the things that can make you an great defender in the NBA.
I for one am very glad to see the young dude is working on his entire game. He may even make an all-defensive team this year. His only problem is he doesn’t really get too many steals.
If he can keep this up all year, while also finding a way to do a better job of shutting/slowing down the elite guards. I can see him making an all-defense team by the end of the year.
@Big Is
You are welcome my friend. Once i saw that video I knew I had to share it with someone. Her a$$/breast to waist ratio was nearly perfect and she has a decent enough face for me to look at her during sex lol. If I ever hit the lotto, she’s on the list of chicks I will be smashing on a regular basis.
@Chicagorilla It is extremely frustrating. He took a three in the Portland game that didnt even hit rim, just banked off glass and into a Blazer player’s hands. The guy is getting a bit out of hand with this shit and yes, if I played with him, I would probably throw him into a few lockers during a halftime and hope that either got the message through or he was finally too hurt to take the floor. Seriously, I still think Gasol sucks ass but Bynum has proved me extremely wrong and is killing it. Give it to him.
I know this clip is late but great defense by Asik
[www.youtube.com]
And props to Bynum. Even though he only got 9 shots, at least he was still rebounding and not whining. I saw a sequence where he was actually nodding when Mike Brown talked to him after he was subbed out. When Kobe retires and Bynum is still a Laker, he’ll definitely be his team. I always forget that dude is only 24. Maybe the only time Kobe’s wrist feel better is when he shoots a basketball. Cause that’s how it freakin looks like.
And wow New Jersey actually won. I always feel like it’s a miracle each time they win cause they have worse talent than the Wizards right now (probably worst in the NBA or tied with the Suns).
I am curious to see how Denver will be like once they get back K-Mart and JR Smith.
And thank goodness the Knicks have the most clutch player in the league. Ugh.
happy to see people are finally ignoring bynum’s injury issue and focusing in solely on his talent. the murmurs of him being the best C in the league is becoming chatter, soon to be talk and soon to be loud yelling.
happy LA management didn’t pull a new orleans (quick trigger trade) and throw bynum as well as gason (r u kiddn?) to orlando. otis wuld hav looked like a genius/thief
So everybody talking bout Kobe, LBJ, Durant, & Melo in MVP race, wat about D-Rose? It’s still his MVP especially if Bulls keep playing the way they do
It’s only 2 weeks in to the season! No one is MVP yet. It’s too early to talk about who is going to win MVP. Besides, Spencer Hawes is going to win it
@Dana
Agreed.
Just reading the article I was cracking up at Kobe as he kept saying “Im a scorer first”. You’re supposed to be a “Winner first”. But it is what it is I guess.
I’m not saying dude should go out and avg 12apg, I know that’s not gonna happen. I think it’s all subjective to the match ups that night. Whoever (between Kobe, Bynum, Gasol) has the greatest advantage is who the offense should run through. Doesn’t mean that person will take 30shots, just means that the offense should start with them.
I actually was feeling bad for Mike Brown until I realized he gets paid Millions to deal with that shyt. So he better suck it up.
@troline
That video is funny as hell. The best part is that Stacey King actually got on Asik about that shyt. Saying that he is too big to be trying to flop. Man up and play D. Its that simple.
That Knicks game was one more ugly piece of crap. Seems like the weaker the opponent the worse they play, and (other) bad teams feel like they can take them so they play hard. Maybe Shumpert should start, but they need someone to control the game and run some plays. I hope they can gel together and at least be fun to watch instead of frustrating. Melo and Amare get theirs, but it aint no use if you lose.
@LEE – LMFAO!!!
I don’t have much to say because u guys said it all
@Chicagorilla – thanks for the vid. Almost got in trouble at work lol
slow comment day…dime must pray for the knicks/(especially the)lakers to lose everytime they play. that’s the only way the comment section gets flowing.
If the lakers and knicks arent ranked top 2 in their conference then no matter what kobe or melo wont win the MVP. Which makes me feel more confident for kobes chances compared to melos because of the horrible defense in NY.
Have you seen D Rose wetting treys? Im feeling that but it might come back to bite him in the playoffs when hes tired and his team needs points.
And please someone tell me why Charles Barkley is hosting football now. I dont wanna hear troy aikman or coach gruden talking about high pick and rolls and defense rotations. What makes NBC think football fans wanna hear Barkely talk?
what’ll happen if drose has to miss time? the bulls can’t rely on noah to score or boozer to stop opposing big men. deng is more effective being set up by a great guard, hence rose, and hamilton is becoming an injury concern. if rose has to miss any time, more so around the post season and he has to force himself back in the lineup that’ll ruin chemistry and the bull’s highly fragile chances at a championship. it’s only fragile because most experts think rose carries them too much. if anything serious were to happen to rose, i think the bulls can just set their sets on the next season.
@BNews
You just described exactly why Derrick Rose is the MOST VAULABLE PLAYER in the NBA.
so that means he should just win it every year then with that mentality. his actual play on the court doesn’t matter anymore because he’ll always be in the position he is in now. …nope. you can’t automatically make the connection to being mvp because of what i said in my previous post.
I hope the Saints smash Detroit.
Chi – I have to agree on your lady. Some of those style chicks are flat out ugly, but she comes through with a nice grill. I could sit here and tell you guys how I would smash it and do all sorts of evil things, but I would be lying. She would eat me alive.
MVP talk like 10 games in? Everyone needs to slow down. Except Beiber. He’s got Melo. As always, I have Dirk, but Dallas needs to go on a 40 game tear.
@Big Is
The a$$ I can handle no problem, but those “chesticles” as you call them, damn. It would be like sky diving. I’d close my eyes and take a leap of faith. She might even kill me, but it would be well worth it.
@BNews
Unlike you, I don’t make early predictions. I was just simply pointing out that you described what would be an MVP.