Chicago’s Jabari Parker Shows LeBron Why He’s No. 1

If you follow high school basketball at all, you’ve probably heard of Jabari Parker, the standout rising junior who is near the top of all the recruiting boards for the Class of 2013. Some call him Grant Hill with a jump shot, and that’s because his versatility and aggressiveness is only a sign of things to come.
As a sophomore at the always-dominant Simeon Career Academy in Chicago, Parker averaged 15 points and six rebounds per outing in helping his squad to a 4A State Championship. With two years of high school to go, there’s time for improvements in both his weaknesses skill-wise and in increasing his strength.
That’s not to say he isn’t already beating up on the older guys. Most recently, one such outing came at the LeBron James Skill Academy in Akron, Ohio, where Parker stacked up nicely against guys like Justin Anderson, a 2012 small forward committed to Virginia.
While only power forward Julius Randle of Prestonwood Christian Academy stands in front of Parker in the ESPN recruiting rankings, Parker can pretty much pick and choose where he’ll attend college. He has offers from the likes of Duke, Kentucky and Michigan State, but there’s an interesting twist to his eventual choice.
As a follower of the Mormon faith, the darkhorse in his recruitment could be BYU, according to National Hoops Report.
I remember checking this dude out when he was a freshman and it looked like he was gonna be a killer once he grew into his body. Even now it still looks like he’s making that transition, which can only be good for him.
i like what i see…
I question the Grant Hill analogy. He wound up developing one, as evidenced by his last prime season. Grant’s problem was that he was fuckeed by injuries.
#1 recruits just don’t go and play in the WCC and face teams like Loyola Marymount. I’m a die-hard BYU fan, but let’s get real. Ain’t gonna happen.
“Some call him Grant Hill with a jump shot”
What? I didn’t realize G.Hill didn’t have one? *sarcasm*
Grant Hill’s pullup jumper in his prime was deadly! How dare you insinuate he didn’t have a jumper.
he isn’t better than Shabazz Muhammad