A Chinese Team Wants Jamal Crawford

We all laughed at guys like Wilson Chandler, Kenyon Martin and J.R. Smith when they signed in China and it was ruled they might not be able to get back into the NBA this year. But after yesterday’s proceedings, they actually came out of this thing looking good. They have jobs – and in Smith’s case, an extra suite to store all of his luggage – and are playing basketball. Most of the rest of the NBA is playing in boring lockout games or attempting to redefine men’s fashion (I’m looking at you, Baron Davis.) But one NBA player is still being courted to play.

Jamal Crawford, whose free agency is totally up in the air now that the NBA is in a lockout, could soon be joining a few of his NBA friends in China. That’s what the Xinjiang Flying Tigers are hoping for. The Flying Tigers were the club that tried to initially bring over Kobe Bryant earlier this offseason, and they’re the team Martin is currently playing for. According to ESPN, they’re now going after Crawford in an attempt to bring him over for the rest of the season.

They have the biggest budget and are desperate to win a CBA championship this year. They also have an opening in their backcourt after Quincy Douby (remember him?) was injured. Crawford’s agent, Andy Miller, also happened to be the guy who orchestrated Martin’s deal with Xinjiang so they have that connection as well.

For Crawford, his status as a free agent leaves him with in an awkward situation with the lockout. If he signs in China, he’ll pretty much forfeit the NBA season, but probably form a tag team with Martin to help the team win a title. A deal in Europe could allow him to come back over if/when the lockout ends. Either way, if he does sign, can we send Hoopmixtape over with him? Because he would badly break some ankles overseas.

Should Crawford sign over there, sign somewhere with an opt out or not sign anywhere and stay in the States?

