Who Would You Choose To Start A Franchise? League GMs Want LeBron, KD

Were you expecting anything different? In a poll of NBA general managers conducted by USA TODAY Sports, a vast majority of respondents answered LeBron James or Kevin Durant when asked what player they would choose to start a franchise. Nine votes separated the most recent MVP winners, and only two other players received consideration from league decision-makers.

The poll was conducted by Sam Amick and Jeff Zillgitt. Below are the results via an original graphic created by USA TODAY Sports:

It’s no surprise that James is the poll’s overwhelming winner. Though he turns 30 years-old this season and regressed defensively in 2013-2014 compared to his elite norm, LeBron still makes the most all-encompassing impact of any player in the league – and it’s not even close. As David Blatt lessens the load on James by resting him on occasion and ceding offensive control to Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, it’s likely his numbers will suffer this season. But his influence? That will remain unmatched.

It’s a great testament to Durant that he almost received 25 percent of the vote in a league possessing an in-prime James. KD took his all-around game to new levels in his first MVP campaign last season, establishing himself as a fantastic playmaker and underrated individual and team defender. And oh yeah, he’s arguably the most gifted and effective scorer in league history. The scariest thing about Durant? At 26 years-old, he’ll only get better. If Amick and Zillgitt conduct this poll next season, don’t be surprised if KD inches closer to catching LeBron as its winner.

Our question wasn’t who GMs would choose if not for James or Durant, but if any of them would do so at all. That three did speaks to just how great Anthony Davis stands to be in coming years, and how close to superstardom he is right now.

The league has never seen an interior player with Davis’ combination of length, athleticism, and skill, and he came close to scratching the surface of his immense potential last season during a downright dominant March – in nine of the 13 games he played that month, Davis reached thresholds of 28 points and nine rebounds. The guy is already very good, and is on the fringe of preseason MVP consideration as a 21 year-old. Should Davis lead the New Orleans Pelicans to legitimate playoff contention, he’ll prove that optimism prophetic, too.

What’s that? A fourth player? We would’ve guessed Blake Griffin was the anonymous holdout’s choice, but he went sentimental instead and voted for Tim Duncan. We get what he’s doing, and Timmy deserves all the recognition in the world for the San Antonio Spurs’ unprecedented 15-year run.

Here’s something fun to think about: Will anyone join James, Durant, and Davis as multiple vote-getters in next year’s poll? We see Griffin as a possibility, but – as much as we love Russell Westbrook – fail to see any other quasi-legitimate candidate. Please stand up, Andrew Wiggins and Jabari Parker.

Who would you choose to start a franchise?

