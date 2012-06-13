Chris Bosh Calls The Thunder Crowd “Regular”

Apparently Chris Bosh left his thinking cap in the locker room after the Thunder took Game 1 last night. In response to a question about crowd noise, the selfless Bosh decided to unburden LeBron by focusing the wrath of the Oklahoma City crowd on himself. Here’s how he dug his own grave, via Eye On Basketball:

“Everybody keeps talking about how loud it is,” Bosh said. “It’s regular. We’ve been in a lot of other arenas and it’s about the same. Once it gets really loud, it’s all about the same.”

I’ve never been to Oklahoma City before, but he’s probably right. Every NBA arena in the playoffs is loud – if it’s not, that city probably doesn’t deserve a team in the first place. But facing a 1-0 deficit and another game in OKC, Bosh probably should have bitten his tongue on this one. Realizing his poor judgment, Bosh tried to back away, calling OKC’s homecourt “great” and “vibrant.” But the damage was done.

At the very least, he didn’t embarass himself with his post-game clothing.

What should the crowd do in retaliation in Game 2?

