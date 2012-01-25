Chris Bosh Is The Closer; Carmelo Scores 1 Point, Knicks Still Win

If you’re LeBron, what’s the point? He could afford to be passive last night because Chris Bosh was getting busy in the fourth quarter of Miami’s 92-85 win over Cleveland. Kyra Sedgwick went off for 17 fourth quarter points, and had two of the biggest buckets of the game: a three-point play off the dribble and then a pull-up J in the closing minutes. His two free throws with 55 seconds left put Miami up eight, icing the win. It wasn’t so much that Bosh didn’t get help. ‘Bron had 18. But Bosh took the Cavs’ best punches all night, drawing foul after foul and finishing everything. He had 35 points, missed only six shots and made all 14 of his freebies. That was his fourth 30-point game of this season, which happened to be the same amount he had last year over the entire season … Are any two teammates more polar opposites than Andy Varejao and Kyrie Irving? It’s hilarious. On one possession in the third, Varejao (11 points, 11 rebounds) got an offensive rebound, dribbled in a circle, lost it down by his legs and then did a “stop, drop and roll” somersault. Irving (17 points) got it later in the possession, and perfectly placed a runner off the glass. Smooth … Alonzo Gee had a baseline dunk with just over three minutes left where he went right over Udonis Haslem‘s head. Haslem might’ve blocked that if he still had braids. It was the eight dunk of the night for Cleveland, a record against Miami this year … Dwight Howard (14 points) became the Magic’ all-time scoring leader last night on a third quarter dunk in Orlando’s 102-83 win in Indiana, passing Nick Anderson. It was the Pacers first home loss of the season, and it came not through the force of Howard but because no one wanted to check Ryan Anderson (24 points, eight rebounds) … Toronto came into the desert with 14 consecutive losses to the Suns, and left with a three-point W because Andrea Bargnani (36 points) styled on ’em all night. Il Mago started dropping bombs in the third, scoring 11 barely four minutes into the quarter. After another trey with under three minutes to go, he had already stacked up 18 in the frame. You know a shooter has it rolling when the ball isn’t hitting anything but the bottom of the back rim. It’s not even a splash. The net doesn’t even move. That was Bargnani in the third quarter last night. “Basketball just isn’t fair when you’ve got a seven footer shooting it two feet beyond the arc,” the color guys said … Late in the game, despite some near heroics from Steve Nash (17 points, 14 dimes), Phoenix just couldn’t get that one big three they needed to fall. And every time they had to get a stop, Bargnani handed them another bucket … The Raptors still suck, but Bargnani HAS to get some All-Star love. He’s scoring nearly 23 with 6.5 glass cleans a night, and in the East once you get past the top seven or so, there haven’t been many players deserving of a spot … Keep reading to hear about Carmelo’s worst night as a Knick …

