Chris Bosh Is The Closer; Carmelo Scores 1 Point, Knicks Still Win

If you’re LeBron, what’s the point? He could afford to be passive last night because Chris Bosh was getting busy in the fourth quarter of Miami’s 92-85 win over Cleveland. Kyra Sedgwick went off for 17 fourth quarter points, and had two of the biggest buckets of the game: a three-point play off the dribble and then a pull-up J in the closing minutes. His two free throws with 55 seconds left put Miami up eight, icing the win. It wasn’t so much that Bosh didn’t get help. ‘Bron had 18. But Bosh took the Cavs’ best punches all night, drawing foul after foul and finishing everything. He had 35 points, missed only six shots and made all 14 of his freebies. That was his fourth 30-point game of this season, which happened to be the same amount he had last year over the entire season … Are any two teammates more polar opposites than Andy Varejao and Kyrie Irving? It’s hilarious. On one possession in the third, Varejao (11 points, 11 rebounds) got an offensive rebound, dribbled in a circle, lost it down by his legs and then did a “stop, drop and roll” somersault. Irving (17 points) got it later in the possession, and perfectly placed a runner off the glass. Smooth … Alonzo Gee had a baseline dunk with just over three minutes left where he went right over Udonis Haslem‘s head. Haslem might’ve blocked that if he still had braids. It was the eight dunk of the night for Cleveland, a record against Miami this year … Dwight Howard (14 points) became the Magic’ all-time scoring leader last night on a third quarter dunk in Orlando’s 102-83 win in Indiana, passing Nick Anderson. It was the Pacers first home loss of the season, and it came not through the force of Howard but because no one wanted to check Ryan Anderson (24 points, eight rebounds) … Toronto came into the desert with 14 consecutive losses to the Suns, and left with a three-point W because Andrea Bargnani (36 points) styled on ’em all night. Il Mago started dropping bombs in the third, scoring 11 barely four minutes into the quarter. After another trey with under three minutes to go, he had already stacked up 18 in the frame. You know a shooter has it rolling when the ball isn’t hitting anything but the bottom of the back rim. It’s not even a splash. The net doesn’t even move. That was Bargnani in the third quarter last night. “Basketball just isn’t fair when you’ve got a seven footer shooting it two feet beyond the arc,” the color guys said … Late in the game, despite some near heroics from Steve Nash (17 points, 14 dimes), Phoenix just couldn’t get that one big three they needed to fall. And every time they had to get a stop, Bargnani handed them another bucket … The Raptors still suck, but Bargnani HAS to get some All-Star love. He’s scoring nearly 23 with 6.5 glass cleans a night, and in the East once you get past the top seven or so, there haven’t been many players deserving of a spot … Keep reading to hear about Carmelo’s worst night as a Knick …
Chris Bosh delivered, can Lebron learn from him?
no, but wade’s ass can stay on the bench
So the Raptors were on a 7 game losing streak with Bargnani being out for 6 of those games, he comes back and scores 36 points and 12/12 from the FT line while also playing some solid defence in stretches and they finally get a win in Phoenix.
If only Il Mago had some help, he HAS to drop bombs every night for the raps to even have a chance. He’s the team’s only reliable and consistent shooter and the only one who commands double teams most of the time. If Bargs grabbed about 3 rebounds more a night he’d be up there with Dirk at least as far as stats are concerned. Nice to see some love from Dime for the 7 foot Italian stallion!
Gary Williams exclusive Under Armour Basketball kicks: [twitter.com]
Hot damn
trade wade for dwight….no, sike. but damn, it’s looking tempting and more tempting after each win. imagine an inside outside presence in bosh and dwight on the block. lebron facilitating the offense. and if miami gets jj redick in the deal more 3 point effectiveness at the two. chalmers still hitting threes getting steals…that team would be more unbeatable than they are now. finding a blockbuster deal involving wade and dwight wouldn’t be so bad, and wade wouldn’t have to travel far.
who’s kyra?
Kyra is on a show called “The Closer”. Kevin Bacon’s wife. Dime went highbrow on everyone. I’m gonna be cool until tomorrow morning. Hopefully it won’t go all bs in the comments.
Sooooo, no mention of Melo from Beib? I agree though, trade Wade or Lebron for Dwight and everyone wins. Preferably Wade though.
And anyone know why Minny won’t max Kevin Love? I get flexibility, but dude will bolt if you aren’t offering more.
actually…would miami trade lebron for carmelo and amare? imagine a starting lineup of
chalmers
wade
carmelo
bosh
amare
wow.
So is it too early to start callin Rubio a new Jason Kidd?
hahahaha word on the street is that drake is saying HE CAN’T WAIT TO RUN INTO CHICAGO NATIVE common. people close to drake are saying he wants to fuck him up if their paths ever cross. personally i think drake would give him the biz. common is type scrawny, but he’s athletic, but drake looks like he would do damage on that guy. just my opinion. drake looks kinda rugged enough to give him a few 1-2s.
for basketball sake, since this is looking like toronto vs chi-town…i wonder who would get they ass bust between rose and derozen.
camby-man still getting it done! him and kurt thomas are talkin and planning a redux of some post lockout glory…. venues changed tho… a little more ice on the knees now.
seems like a long time since an nyk blowout, too bad its charlotte, hard to be a knicks fan when melo is playin like kobe… but i’ve had a decade(plus) to learn patience is a virtue. the countdown goes: tick tick till boom
i think it’s funny that people criticized kobe “fake” torn ligament injury yet luol deng tears one in his non shooting wrist and he’s expected to miss games. why can’t he just get injections, play and drop 40 like bryant?
Melo for MVP! Melo for MVP!
HAHAHAHAHAHA
beiber newz they call me beiber newz
i talk a bunch of bullsh@t soon as i read the news
i wish kobe was my homie, that melo was my fellow
that a bad chick would blow me, let alone say hello
got no other outlet, i live for the smack
because i know in the real world all i do is get them back
so i escape reality, with my online rhymes
where i get to act tough and commit online crimes
i start controversy but my sh@t wont sell
till they find me dead butt naked choked with belts in hotels
i cry i whine im a faq
because no one likes me at dime mag
so i guess consider this my apology
because a comment by me is another comment not to read
don’t you think it’s funny that it’s been exactly a month of the season and this is the first time guys are mocking melo’s stats? that should show you something. lol and over points. he did a lot more in that game to help the team win. but it’s ironic..almost like you guys have been waiting for a bad statistical game from him. it only took you guys an entire month.
I’ll take a W in NY over a fat stat line from Melo any day. Glad as I am they won, they still have a lot to figure out. Dantoni actually played every guy on the active roster, and every single player scored. Melo actually scored less than them all; even Jeremy Lin outscored him. Strange days in deed.
Bargnani is the Toronto Raptors’ MVP and it isn’t even close! 2012 is the year of primo pasta sauce and Bargs!
check out barg’s all-star voting video!
[www.youtube.com]
hey, i see chickgorilla is starting early with the fake comments.
he seems to always give himself away.
do i ever block out when i FUCKING curse? nope, but guess who does, CHICKGORILLA. you slipped up man. give it up. you are caught red handed.
if you guys here are truly mad at the comment section BULLSHIT then call out that mutherFUCKER.
that rhyme was very weak. lol yall should know it wasn’t me. he just mad deng is a pussy and can’t play on a torn ligament like kobe and i called him out for it.
he is such a homer that he is willing to make the comment section bullshit everyday with fake comments just to cause a stir. what hoe. someone needs to tell him get off my meat, stop flooding the comment section with fake bullshit and stop using my name. you can’t have it, your rhymes are weak, DRAKE GONNA FUCK UP COMMON, and micheal jordan isn’t going to put on a bulls jersey anytime soon so stop bitching.
STOP WITH THE BS FAKE COMMENTS.
i seen only two ppl call him out. celtsfan and lakeshow84. seeing as none of you are stepping up calling out FAKEBEIB i will. i know it’s chickgorilla, 100% . he is a whack ass bitch.
i just wanted to insult him. i have no care about his fake comments. i just want him to know i absolutely know it’s him and i wanted to shit on him along the way. it’s YOU GUYS who hate the comment section now who are sitting around doing nothing. guys like UNCHECKEDAGRESSION are saying it’s FUNNY and encouraging more of it. LOOK WHAT YOU CREATED UNCHECKEDAGRESSION . more fake posts like that whackass rap. good job guys.
jballer!!
YES! i was thinking the same thing. they won by like 30 and guys want to focus on melo individually. it;’s crazy. the haters want it their way. if the knicks lose they criticize the team, when the knicks win the criticize melo. they just love to yap.
chickgorilla’s mom probably put the mean parental control on his dora the explorer laptop so he isn’t allowed to type curse words. hahaha. i never seen chickgorilla type a full curse word. his mommy blocked that shit.
just watch guys…pay attention and see if chickgorilla writes curse words. we should all know it is him faking comments. he is a hoe for that. jus keep an eye on that now guys. you will see exactly what i mean.
No pressure, but damn, all he did was practice one time and the Knicks win big the next day. Not only Baron Davis is the messiah, he’s also king midas… lol
he should play tommorow…i heard he scrimmaged yesterday and was so displeased with his performance he was considering delaying the debut. but i think he comes back tommorow and play limited minutes. i’m just happy he could be back in time for that heat game on friday. should be a great game that day. but if he does play this wednesday, it should be interesting as he would be going up against the team that amnestied him…the cavaliers.
LMMFAO @ # 14
real bn, fake bn, cloned bn, dr jerky or mr hyde… usually scroll past a lot these days but shit, gotta give some props. cold, true and hilarious.
lol
everyone not black can die in a gas chamber.
I thought I might get involed today. I thought wrong.
@Dime, how about a forum section so we can have real discussions rather than have this back and forth crap.
Also Common would put Dralke back in a wheelchair
@beiber Good win for NY last night, people argue its only the bobcats but you can only beat the team in front of you, as a HEAT fan (I was before the big three thing) I can’t wait to play NY, hope it’s a close competitive game though
@Dime, seriously you need to sort this crap out now, I can’t even be bothered to comment on anything. Please do something about this shit on the comments.
same for me. I was reading the comments until I got to that shit. I get that kids get bored and have to jerk off their frustrations somewhere but that is why dime are running a magazine and website with paid employees.
how can you let 1 or 2 users mess up your website? that’s dumb.
I also wonder what players are dime writers voting into the all star. I had a real problem with the West centers for example… Does it come down to Mark Gasol and Marcin Gortat?
I wanna see Shumpert at the SG position. He seems a more solid defender than Landry Fields. At this point, I would prefer seeing more of Novak instead of Amare. It boggles me what the heck happened to Amare cause he’s so hesitant and tentative on offense this year. Actually, he’s been that way ever since Melo came aboard.
Wonder if Melo’s pissed he didn’t get his numbers today.
what would you rather have a center who puts up 21 and 12 shooting 9/16 playing the CENTER position, or an overgrown jumpshooter who gets his 6 boards on free throws? couple great games in a row for gortat and no mention.
@DIME
FYI, your website is now trashy. Just read the comments. If that ain’t trashy reading, I don’t know what is. Have you noticed that your loyal regulars for the past 3,4,5 years are posting less and less? I’m done here till they fix this shit.
I urge you other posters to think twice before you visit this site to leave comments. DIME’s gotta do something, and we all know that but I’m not so sure they know. The longer this shit goes on, the less tolerant I become. I’m looking for another website to discuss ball today, Fuck this…. anyone know of any?? Don’t post it in your comment because it will be moderated… post it as your website, just above the comment box.
@ Jay
I have to agree with you man. When did Dime become all about rap battles between two idiot posters?
I mean are yall really going to start a “fight” online? It is a complete waste of time and energy. What type of satisfaction do you get?
LOL
Fat Magic
Any luck with a new website anyone? I am trying to find a new one, but Dime is a habit and there isn’t much like Smack that i can find.
Dime sort it out please!
Yeah, the comment section is so lame. I’m sorry for being the reason it got outta hand by pissing everyone off.
@Bilal
Check if Raptors Republic works for you… my workplace has it locked out.
when you have people like …
1)catdaddywhack
2)uncheckedagression
….encouraging fake comments, the faker thhinks he can write what he wants because people are telling him he’s funny.
and when you have people like
3)chickgorilla
…faking comments even when he is caught
and when you have people just laughing at comments by fake poeple you get what is coming to you.
it is not 1 or 2 people ruining the commnets. it’s CHICKGORILLA. the fake comments person is ruining it. but i more so blame catdaddywhack today because he is telling the person he is funny. do you expect somone who is told he is funny to stop? then you get comments like the one that is really bad.
catdaddywhack, you are very immature for encouraging this…a discussion about knicks turns into a comedy show because you tell the faker he is funny.
that was dumb. very stupid. no other words describes what you and uncheckedagression do. you two and a few others who keep telling him he is funny. u are dumbasses.
i think i speak for everyone when i tell you two to kick rocks. now you have numerous people here complaining about the comment section. u are a dumb person catdaddywhack.
@ 23076
yez, you can only beat the team in front of you. thank uuuuu. and i find it funny that i see two moron mocking melo. i thought winning was important? i thought winning by 30 was even more important. lol
bilal
HAHAHA Xs 100 @ common putting drake back in a wheelchair.
@Jay
I got to agree, was don’t post all the time, I like to post once or twice but by the time I get up and get ready to post its a whole lot of comments about bs and I don’t feel like posting after 50 comments with 25 being bs. I am not saying some folks read what I got to say but I get unmotivated. Smack has been a lot better lately but damn I been posting for 5-6 and its getting tiring cuz I like to respond to a lot of yall that talk ball but I don’t wanna have to skip a lot of comments to find valid points…
Damn Melo, 1 pt. Dude need to find some kinda rhythm. Granted they didn’t need him as much this game but still when the shit gets goin he needs to be there to score on cats.
Gortat needs one more year of starting before he truly gets it. I don’t expect 20-10 from him but maybe 14-10 aint to high of a ceiling from him
The last few games should prove that either Wade/Lebron and Bosh is only necessary and having all three maybe unnecessary to win. There is more defined roles when either lebron or wade out and they seem to play a lot better.
I think i might join Insidehoops.com, lots of ball discussions there.
beiber newz. shut up mate…
Typical BEAVER NEWZ. Always blaming others but yourself. Read between the lines, fool. They just don’t want to say it out right. HAHAHA.
No beiber newz. No lameness.
I dare you not to post comments in SMACK for a few days and I guarantee that complaints about the lameness will disappear, everything will be back the way it was before you fucked it up.
LMAO @ beiber newz calling for help from all the people he’s pissed off the past 2 months. Dude, you have no friends here. People don’t like you or your shitty comments. The fakers (and there are about 7 different people by my count) are just posting comment wich are similar to comments YOU POST. Now you don’t like it. Laughable! Until you realize YOU are the problem, the fakers will remain.
^anyone notice this idiot forget to change her name back to chickgorilla?!!! ha!1 wow.
ps. i never said IIIII didn’t like it. i said it’s funny you guys are complaining. i said i dint care about the fake comments because it doesn’t affect me posting real comments, lol ! i just see it funny the guys complaining havent called out the fake guy. that’s who im thinking about. for all i care, you chickgorilla can use my name all u want! i will still POST!!! i will still write comments. i won’t go anywhere!
chicago is so dumb it has dumb residents that forget to change their name back off from jocking mines!! lol!!!
whoever says “mate” is a loser ! is that a cool word in your land? fucking loser.
chaos..i said trade wade for dwight.
I’m from europe, dumb ass. And I saw people jacking your name and thought I would join the cause since you already turned the comment section into crap.
Like I said, you’re the problem. You’re just too dumb to realize A LOT of people are pissed at you, not just one.
You don’t have the intellect to know that you caused this.
Melo would absolutely rather score 40 and lose than score 10 and win. So yeah, dude is pissed he dropped 1.