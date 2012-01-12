Chris Kaman Stuffs Russell Westbrook at the Rim

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Russell Westbrook #Video
01.12.12 7 years ago 3 Comments

When Russell Westbrook saw his lane to the rim on this play last night, it clearly never occurred to him that Chris Kaman could be a problem.

There was about to a chalk outline of Kaman before he stepped up and denied Westbrook at the rim:

