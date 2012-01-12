Chris Kaman Stuffs Russell Westbrook at the Rim

When Russell Westbrook saw his lane to the rim on this play last night, it clearly never occurred to him that Chris Kaman could be a problem.
There was about to a chalk outline of Kaman before he stepped up and denied Westbrook at the rim:
Westbrook went big game hunting on that one. lol, Kaman wasn’t having that shyt.
“Big game hunting.” That’s great
Idk why westbrook decided to hang and lean to the left. He shoulda took it right at kamans grill and banged on his ass.
Kaman looked like he wasnt even trying lol