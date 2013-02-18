Chris Paul and Tony Parker Take Turns Embarrassing Chris Bosh in NBA All-Star Game

Chris Bosh did not have the best of performances at last night’s NBA All-Star Game in Houston. The details of his misery are detailed by Dime HERE and HERE, but in case you didn’t see the game, you need some visual evidence.

Watch below as Chris Paul takes his time to set Bosh up for a serious nutmeg.

Then a little while later, Tony Parker recognizes the same opportunity and hits Bosh with another one.

