Video: Chris Paul To DeAndre Jordan Alley-Oop Gets Stuck

During the Clippers’ trip to Boston, it might have seemed like the universe was aligned against them. They were facing their Doc’s old team, and Jordan Crawford was exploding for dimes, rather than just imploding. But none of those signs compared compared to the alley-oop DeAndre Jordan tried to flush, but which got stuck.

CP3 appears to lob DJ a simple oop, a play they’ve connected on countless times before. But this time â€” perhaps because of the spirit of Boston Garden’s past â€” the ball got stuck between the rim and the backboard. This is not something you see every day, or really ever.

Despite all the omens portending doom, the Clippers got the win, 96-88.

