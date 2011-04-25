Chris Paul Is That Dude; New York Runs Out Of Time

04.25.11 7 years ago 65 Comments
It’s kind of hard to get your head around the idea, but maybe everyone really did forget about Chris Paul. Not too long ago, he was being talked about as one of the greatest point guards ever to play the game and now, he’s reclaimed his mojo against the two-time defending champs. CP might’ve even topped his Game 1 performance by coming through with a legendary triple-double (27 points, 13 rebounds, 15 assists). This routine of the Lakers losing close games is starting to get worrisome. We can’t even remember the last time they were in this position and pulled out a tough win. They came out quick, but from then on, and especially in the second half, Paul answered everything. He was scoring against the L.A. bigs. He was crossing-up Kobe Bryant. He was finding Trevor Ariza (19 points) and Carl Landry (16 points) … Bryant (17 points) didn’t score in the entire first half, but still played a solid game. In fact, most of the Lakers all had decent nights. It was just that none of them stood out the way CP did … One quick bullet point before we anoint CP as the best point guard in the league again. This is the Lakers, who’ve never played point guards well. Historically, Paul has DESTROYED L.A. He did it early in his career. He did it in his prime and he’s still doing it now. Does that mean he’s putting up numbers like this against everybody? Well, that’s for you to speculate … If we were Dwight Howard at this point, we might just say screw it and never pass the ball again. Atlanta beat the Magic by three again last night to go up 3-1 in the series, and Howard’s supporting cast must’ve still been out partying. Joe Johnson (20 points, nine rebounds) hit four straight free throws in the final minute, and then down three with a chance to tie it, Orlando went to Hedo Turkoglu (2-12 from the field) of all people. Hedo fumbled the ball then took a tough shot against a double-team that was long. Atlanta is now one win away in a series we honestly didn’t expect them to win. Sure, they’ve now won six of eight against the Magic this year, but they came into the playoffs with six losses in a row and had the look of a team that had either quit or given up on its coach. All series long, the Hawks have different guys stepping up. There’s Johnson, then Jamal Crawford (25 points) and last night, it was a heavy dose of Josh Smith late in the post. For Orlando, outside of Howard (29 points, 17 rebounds), who actually was the only Orlando player to score during a seven-minute run in the fourth quarter, the cupboard is so thin. Turkoglu has been nonexistent. Seriously, every time he holds the ball on the wing and waits for a screen roll, we cringe. They always end up in ugly fallaways. What happened to this guy? … One guy we do have to show love to is Gilbert Arenas (20 points). He lit it up during the second half, hitting pull-up threes, throwing lobs to Howard and he even had one play where he ball faked in the lane before drawing a goal-tending call … Read more: The Sixers stand up to the James Gang, the Knicks go out with a whimper and more…

