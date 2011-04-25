Chris Paul Is That Dude; New York Runs Out Of Time

It’s kind of hard to get your head around the idea, but maybe everyone really did forget about Chris Paul. Not too long ago, he was being talked about as one of the greatest point guards ever to play the game and now, he’s reclaimed his mojo against the two-time defending champs. CP might’ve even topped his Game 1 performance by coming through with a legendary triple-double (27 points, 13 rebounds, 15 assists). This routine of the Lakers losing close games is starting to get worrisome. We can’t even remember the last time they were in this position and pulled out a tough win. They came out quick, but from then on, and especially in the second half, Paul answered everything. He was scoring against the L.A. bigs. He was crossing-up Kobe Bryant. He was finding Trevor Ariza (19 points) and Carl Landry (16 points) … Bryant (17 points) didn’t score in the entire first half, but still played a solid game. In fact, most of the Lakers all had decent nights. It was just that none of them stood out the way CP did … One quick bullet point before we anoint CP as the best point guard in the league again. This is the Lakers, who’ve never played point guards well. Historically, Paul has DESTROYED L.A. He did it early in his career. He did it in his prime and he’s still doing it now. Does that mean he’s putting up numbers like this against everybody? Well, that’s for you to speculate … If we were Dwight Howard at this point, we might just say screw it and never pass the ball again. Atlanta beat the Magic by three again last night to go up 3-1 in the series, and Howard’s supporting cast must’ve still been out partying. Joe Johnson (20 points, nine rebounds) hit four straight free throws in the final minute, and then down three with a chance to tie it, Orlando went to Hedo Turkoglu (2-12 from the field) of all people. Hedo fumbled the ball then took a tough shot against a double-team that was long. Atlanta is now one win away in a series we honestly didn’t expect them to win. Sure, they’ve now won six of eight against the Magic this year, but they came into the playoffs with six losses in a row and had the look of a team that had either quit or given up on its coach. All series long, the Hawks have different guys stepping up. There’s Johnson, then Jamal Crawford (25 points) and last night, it was a heavy dose of Josh Smith late in the post. For Orlando, outside of Howard (29 points, 17 rebounds), who actually was the only Orlando player to score during a seven-minute run in the fourth quarter, the cupboard is so thin. Turkoglu has been nonexistent. Seriously, every time he holds the ball on the wing and waits for a screen roll, we cringe. They always end up in ugly fallaways. What happened to this guy? … One guy we do have to show love to is Gilbert Arenas (20 points). He lit it up during the second half, hitting pull-up threes, throwing lobs to Howard and he even had one play where he ball faked in the lane before drawing a goal-tending call … Read more: The Sixers stand up to the James Gang, the Knicks go out with a whimper and more…
God damn I hate New York. Too bad there wasn’t a way both Boston and New York could lose, but failing that, I wanted to see Boston completely beat up and struggling to win in 7…instead NY can’t even deliver that. Instead they throw down one of the pussiest performances possible. Essentially the Celts put as much effort into winning those games, as they would a morning shoot around. They pretty much just had a couple of weeks rest for round 2. Fucking useless fucking team, glad NY is done and gone. Hopefully Boston is the first team knocked out of round 2.
Lakers ain’t looking good. Kobe…what can ya say. He just ain’t bringing it home. I’m sure some jockers are going to say that he’s just bidding his time, getting ready to bring it home, or just building up suspense or whatever possible thing that can be said to make him appear in a positive light.
If Magic somehow lose, I’m pretty sure Dwight is done. Hedo might be one of the most washed up and played out players ever. Guy went from clutch playmaker, to old and slow jacker in one fucking season, wtf?
3 game series now Lakers’ fan and my money is Paul can have two more great games. Hornets bench will travel, NOLA in 7!
Wow..talk about a complete change.Turk lost his clutchness a while ago.goo luck keeping dwight orlando.ATl finna rtake this shyt.
Fuuuuuuuuuuuuck.Been drinking throughtout the laler game. Big up CP#,trevor n the whole NO team for showing up. LAter lakernation.peace dimefam.see u in la.
stan van gundys coaching performance has been beyond weak..
Laker fans, the door to a three peat is closing fast. I can’t say it’s shut because obviously it ain’t over till somebody beats them 4 times. This is not an overreaction to the Hornets tying it up. I still expect the Lakers to win the series.
No one can dispute that quick point guards give the Lakers trouble. Every (contending) playoff team has an elite point guard (minus Miami, but Lebron and Wade make up for it). In the likely event of a Laker-Thunder WCF, I see virtually no significant matchup advantages for LA, especially if Kobe and Bynum are a bit banged up. If they go to the finals, they more than likely will see either, Rondo, Rose, or the Lebron-Wade tandem.
I’ve always believed that the lakers won the last two championships purely on talent and not on heart. You can take it as an insult if you want, but the fact is that they were just that much better than everyone. I think they’re seeing now as the talent part is slightly fading that the heart is just as important.
As a Laker fan, I’m givin props to CP3.
Memo to DRose, DWill, Rondo and Westbrook: CP3 wants his spot back. Western Conference Playoffs are ridiculous. Props to Indy and Philly for competing tho.
Peace out to NYC and Denver.
Best of 3 now for Spurs and Lakers. If you say u saw that comin, then you lyin.
Lakers, baby! Nuthin like homecookin to fix shit…
VC and Rashard could have done what these 2 bozos(Turk and J-rich) couldnt do…i dont see orlando winning 3 in a row.. shameful
Lakers in 6. there, i said it.
And guys, it’s “cupboard”. not “cubbard”, even if that is how it’s pronounced.
How’s Bynum working out for u guys? Still glad u didn’t trade him? Wasn’t Denver supposedly thinking about giving up Melo for him and spare parts? A lil scoring punch for when Kobe shows his age and Pau shows his Euro-ness? How’s that sound now, Lakers fans??
Puuuh. Saw the game. CP3 is a real point guard like in the old days. He has old school game. His cross over are sick since they look so easy as sunday morning. Lakers somehow need to get CP3 and Howard. Then the next 8 years are set up for greatness.
I still think NY would have put up a far better series against Miami, but going against a team as deep and experienced as the Celtics with two players and a cast of D-Leaguers just isnt gonna work…… and Chris Paul reminding everyone hes still probably the best PG in the NBA doesn’t help anyone looking to pry him away from NO.
Atlanta give the Magic trouble cos they can get buckets from mid/long range, they dont need to venture into Dwights domain and no one plays ANY perimeter D for the Magic. They need to trade their whole roster if they want to keep Howard happy … these guys basically cost Dwight the MVP for the regular season and now their getting him knocked out in the first round.
Good job by Boston not letting NY steal one.
But Jeff Green… He needs to wake up. He plays so tentative and has the look of a zombie regardless of what he does, good or bad. He needs to get his OKC swagger back.
Glad Philly got a win. They deserved it and kinda solidified their season.
If any draft eligible players that are over 6’10 roughly 250+ lbs, please take a vacation to Orlando this summer. Bring some basketball shorts & shoes, headband optional. Just take a walk (sliding your feet) around the Amway Center. If you see a guy in an all black suit & dark shades, IMMEDIATELY jump straight up as if you are slapping an imaginary backboard.
CP3 is ballin’ out of control right now, and it looks like nothing the Lakers are throwing at him is gonna work. Force him to score? He will drop buckets on you. Let him get his team involved, and the Hornets are probably gonna come out with the win. Allow both because you can’t stop either, and let him eat you alive on the glass as well? That’s where we are now I guess.
“Funny” how life changed in Orlando…
People used to spend their time bashing Vince so hard (and, to a way lower extent, Rashard Lewis), but when he and Rashard were still on board, Magic were LEGIT contenders. At least they were in the same discussions with Boston or so. A few months later, they are just unsurprising and deserved 1st round exits…Just sayin…
props to CP3. That dude is a joy to watch. Its not a question if he”s the best pg in the game, it’s clear. Even while not 100%, dude still performs.
I seriously hope DRose and Westbrook were watching that LA/NO game. Especially my boy Rose. That is how you control the game as a PG with a beautiful mix of passing, defense, and scoring.
Honestly these playoffs have been some of the worse basketball i’ve seen this year.
CHI, IND, NY, ORL, ATL, MIA, PHI, SA, DAL, POR, & LA have all played like shit for large stretches of these playoffs.
Either through terribly run offense’s, ballhogging players shooting their teams outta games, no one playing defense, horrible fouls at the worst times, sloppy passing resulting in pointless TO’s, and coach’s not making the right adjustments.
Some games have been close due to both teams making bad choices, but i can’t watch this. The worst was Orl vs Atl and Chi vs Indy. I don’t think i’ve seen that bad of basketball in the playoffs since the 99′ half season.
what the fuck is a cubbard??? hahaha
If the Hawks keep playing like they are and the Bulls keep pretending they’re just a one man show in the next series ATL is going to shock more than just the DIME crew.
Losing 6 down the stretch because your stars and role players are injured means nothing when second season starts.
I’m loving that the West is all parody this year. Nobody likes 4 games sweeps.
I’m thinking the Hornets are the Thunder 2010 version vs Lakers.
I said it before and I’ll say it again, Kobe’s D is OVERRATED AS HELL!! He need to just face facts and realize that him trying to guard PGs is just an embarrassment waiting to happen. Speaking of which, why do the Lakers keep leaving their big men on an island to guard Chris Paul? First it was Pau and last night Bynum got his ass served too. Oh and the look on Kobe’s face after Pau butterfingered that pass…Priceless!
I dated this chick that had a cubbard.
…..and it was PACKED
@17 the word is parity, not parody
anyway, yea orlando needs two players to step up and dplay and they just not doing that. they def need to keep revamping their roster… of course keep howard and i think they should keep jameer but j-rich and hedo not working and bass is too inconsistent. i thought he would work out great but i was wrong. Arenas should stay on the bench but they need starting 1,2, and 3 players. anyway they can get OJ Mayo and/or Andre Iguodala to Orlando?
Boston smelled blood in the water and punched NYK in the mouth. i didnt expect it to be a logn series but with injuries to 2 stars on the team did not help their cause. they need to get a defensive center and maybe a pg so they can work in the offseason.
CP3 BABY! he wants his spot back. and its not just CP3 destroying opposing pgs on LA, he was killing anyone they put on him! he had andrew bynum turning in circles, Kobe couldnt stay on him and Fisher….well he just didnt stand a chance. Landry might have been the best mid seson pick up this season because he is showing his ass as well
@jdizzle
yeh Kobe was pissed when the “best pf in the game” dropped a pass underneath the basket. He has to not show up his teammates like that though. Showing that kind of frustration is not cool, especially when you miss so many clutch shots yourself.
Lmfao@Diantoni’s quote
“i’d like to see Rondo play in Minnesota, and see how he does”
I love it! Show’s you just how overrated Rondo is.
@Chicagorilla – From the CHi-Ind series, I’d expect sloppy play from Indy but the Bulls have been there before. Orl-Atl – who the F knows why that series is so sloppy. Playoff basketball is different but teams are having violent mood swings? Hopefully this gets fixed next round.
——
@Dunks by Dre – Orlando as a contender, if and only if they played to their potential. Critics said the thing that holds Orlando back was the offense of Dwight. Well, he got better, but then everyone else took a step back. Cater played with less heart, Lewis couldn’t hit 3 to save his life, peitrus decided not to defend anyone. Al of those guys got shipped out. Gortat was the only real loss to Orlando.
Arenas looks like he is just waiting for a paycheck and then is sad when it comes. Hedo is playing his old role but he didn’t match up with Josh Smith in the earlier series. J-Rich isn’t getting touches early so, whelp, we know what happens there.
Expectations:
Arenas – 18 to 22ppg 4 ast
Hedo – 15-5-5
J-Rich 15-20ppg and no blown dunks
If anyone says dwight’s offense is wack, please tell me you’ve been watching this series. Dude is unstoppable
#24 That is the point – Teams have let Dwight get his and then lockdown everyone else. The first game vs Portland, I think he got 35+ and still lost. vs. Chicago 35+ and lost. Game 1 – 35+ and lost. Vs. OKC 30 and still lost because no one else can create a good shot.
Once you run the shooters off the 3, they have no idea of what to do. Arenas was intended to be that guy but he still plays timid at times.
If Orlando is stuck with the current roster because of contracts, why would Dwight want to stay?
“Sure, they’ve now won six of eight against the Magic this year, but they came into the playoffs with six losses in a row and had the look of a team that had either quit or given up on its coach.”
LOL, or maybe it’s more like they clinched the 5 seed and were not motivated to perform, knowing they had the seed locked up? That sure equates quitting on your coach
Idiots
LOL @ you saying that CP3 is past his prime. Dude is 26 years old
What is crazy is this is with their 2nd best player OUT in West with a torn ACL. Landry is balling, that was a nice pickup.
This does remind me of the Houston/LA series when Scola was ballin and took them to 7. NOLA has to play nearly flawless to win, and having to win at LA will be tough.
WTF was up with the And 1 call on Landry when Gasol scored on the turn around and Landry had his hands straight up? Did the refs feel bad for Gasol in getting in trouble with Kobe and give him the call?
Dang, Ariza only had 19??? Seemed like he was doing it a lot bigger than that. It’s too bad Kobe showed up Pau like that. The degree of derision he showed towards Pau was somewhat disgusting, but I guess he has earned the right to sell folks out without really getting called out for it. CP3 is just plain money right now, and is really making his teammates better. Seriously, I mean, Aaron Gray is comically bad but CP3 finds him in the right spots.
Evan Turner almost looked like the player we expected to see. After a gutsy playoff performance like that, I’ll put away the “bust” card for now. Obviously I was too eager to play that card in the first place, but yeah… And what’s up with the pretty much one-dimensional 2-guards from Kentucky starting for playoff teams???
Are the Knicks cursed? Did Boston just get a great first-round matchup or what?
And ATL… Wow, that iso offense is actually working. The defense is the real key, obviously, but I just can’t believe these cats run iso at least half the time and still win. What a trade, Zaza for J-Rich. I’d do it again if I’m ATL. The Hawks’ post D is still fine without Zaza, but the Magic needed some heroics from Arenas just to stay in it, so it’s to ATL’s advantage to not have J-Rich out there if all they’re missing is Zaza.
LOL..AMAZING, Rondo didn’t even play and the haters come out of the woodwork…CP3 had a good game and is one of the top 2-3 PGs in the L…but his job and Rondo’s job are TWO totally different things for their perspective teams…CP3 HAS to score and does so very well…I would love for them to upset LA but I don’t think they can win another one in LA…This rest will do Boston good and allow some older legs to rest a bit…Miami will be a tuff test especially with homecourt…Orlando = OVERRATED…terrible coaching (I can out-coach Van Gundy) and an overall non-concept of what and how to use Howard…and I agree these games have been some of the sloppiest playoff games in LONG while…hopefully round2 is a much improved product…
I have to apologize to everyone for listing the reasons not to go to Dwight Howard at the end of games. After seeing that shit last night, GO TO HIM!!! Orlando is not doing too hot.
Rondo would do just fine on other teams. He would get into the lane and score a ton of buckets if he didn’t have to pass out to Ray or PP or KG. He would be a less explosive Rose IMO. Don’t get me wrong, I hate the guy, but the sooner the Celts start running their offense through Rondo, the better off they’ll be.
here’s hoping a D-Rose/Bulls vs. KD/Thunder finals.
Mmmaaaaaaaaannnn
All im going to say is Kobe needs to stop riding Pau like that.. that shit was unneccessary..
At the same time tho.. If we do lose this series.. Pau will have been our downfall.. I dont know how you watch the whole play right in front you and drop a chest pass..
And coupled with games 1&2?? WTF Pau???? Something MENTAL is going on behind the scenes.. hes too skilled to drop passes like that and miss his open J’s.. Too skilled..
And fuck CP3 i dont want any PG’s like Rose or Westbrook watching how that dirty little fucker plays.. they dont need to play like that..
Fucking refs WATCHED THAT FUCKER IN BROAD FUCKIN DAYLIGHT HOLD GASOL ON THAT FAST BREAK AND AINT CALL SHIT..
Hes a maestro out there and his game IQ is off the charts but fuck him.. seriously lol
But we still takin it in 6 games
And WTF was that small lineup Van Gundy regurgitated onto the court trailing by 3-4 points in the 4th yesterday??
Is he f’in serious????? You go small against THE HAWKS??? They whole team is basically a small lineup..
Idiot..
(Arenas looks like he is just waiting for a paycheck and then is sad when it comes.-lmaol). I agree that these playoffs have been some of the most sloppiest played basketball in a long time. Teams you expect to dominate are not dominating and are barely winning even at home. Hope round 2 is better for me because the 1st round has cost me a lot of $$$…
Orlando and the Knicks both need new head coaches. I dont know how some of these coaches in he L have a job. I dont know whos worse and Erica Spoelstra is included in that list 2.
@Sporty j- Cmon your Heat swept the 76ers, it’s all good!
You telling me this aint Wade’s team? Somebody had a quote on NBATV: Lebron is 7-11, he never closes!
Bosh showing he is a pansy again, getting beasted by Brand that was fun to watch.
Where has this been all season CP3? He is at a totally different level right now. I knew he had to step up with West out but this is just insane!
I expect for the Orlando Magic to win as many games as possible next before they trade Howard to the Nets or L.A. so that they can still make the playoffs. They will still be a playoff team with Bynum(if he does not get mad about being traded and start faking injuries) or Brook Lopez(If he developes a passion for rebounding). Has anybody seen QQ or has he went into hiding like Otis??? lmaol…
@FLAW Where is your QQ pie? Is he at home crying? The Atlanta freaking HAWKS??? lmaol!!! The day you see me call the Heat Lebrons team is the day you become a MAN. Hell i would still probably trade Lebron for to decent players and a couple of 1st round picks. He still has to win me over as a Heat fan and needs to understand who is the Alpha dog in Miami. The guy did not even hit rim yesterday. I cant blame him though because Spoelstra is 1 of the top 5 worse coaches in the NBA and has clearly drunk the Lebron hype machine juice after all-star break. I just hope that Doc Rivers does not take Spoelstra to coaching school 1 o 1 and that we do not have any late game situations in the 2nd round or else we are Doomed…
@lakeshow,
You think CP3 is a cheater because he grabs and holds, and i think he is the best PG BECAUSE he does things like that.
A lot of you must be too young to remember and maybe even me (im 30), but Isiah Thomas, Kevin Johnson, and John Stockon all were much, much, much more dirtier than CP3.
I equate the talent of today’s players by judging if they could put up the same #’s in thr 80’s or 90’s. CP3 is one of the few that could. He has a throwback game and thats why he kills even when injured. He is the best PG ive seen since Stock and Zeke retired.
I hope that my boys Westbrook and Rose can pick up his tendencies, it’ll make them great and the NBA better as a whole.
worst coach’s in the playoffs so far?
#1 Stan van jeremy
Why? No real offense once the wide open 3’s are taken away. That’s just sad
#2 Mike No “D”iantoni
Why? No defense at all. It seriously looked like Bos was at a shootaround. The shooting %’s of Ray and Paul were a perfect example. Fire this dude quick
#3 Eric Spolstra
Why? His talent wins his games. No way the heat get those fastbreak buckets or FT attempts vs Bos next round. He should be replaced immediately.
#4 George Karl
Why? I hate to put him on here because the team is competing, but his not playing JR during important min is just dumb. The kid was hot, you allow him to win you that game. my only gripe with G though.
#5 Greg Popivich & Phil Jackson
Why? Both guys did not prepare their teams at all for these playoffs. The Spurs cut Duncans min too much and shot too many 3s and bad perimeter shots all season forgetting about the great D’s (Duncan and defense) that usually leads them to wins. If Duncan cant play 35 a night and be healthy, then he needs to retire now.
Why Phil? He’s had all season to prepare for guarding a quick pg in the playoffs. The answer is simple enough, make CP3 a scorer and cut off his passing lanes. Then come 4th qt, mix it up on him. The supporting cast is not good enough to make that adjustment. Also, why the switch? Hedge and trap the pick n roll and force Cp3 to give up the ball which will keep him out the lane and force the other guys to make plays on their own.
@ Chigrilla
I didnt say he was a cheater.. hes doing shit a coach WOULD LOVE a player to do.. I call him dirty because hes murdering my fuckin team with the bullshit..
And i know thats what makes him the best PG at this moment.. You need to play like that to have FULL CONTROL of a game and hes doing all the little things to keep his team in it..
So big f#$kin kudos to him lol
i still say let Rose and Westbrook learn how to play their way.. they have different skill sets and better builds so they dont need to go that lil F’ers route..
And everything you said to COUNTER CP3.. he is destroying.. hes probably the best PG, PLAYER PERIOD in keeping his dribble alive..
And we cant play him like Nash in making him a scorer.. Hes too crafty.. he probes defenses better than any PG ive seen..
The little man has to be stopped damnit!!!! lol
I truly expected Blake to earn his paycheck this series in checking him.. I guess that was too much to ask for.. and thats not a knock on Blake in anyway..
We really need someone to go RIGHT AT the lil F’er but we dont have anyone from the PG position who can CONSISTENTLY attack..
Chris Paul is on Steroids
Where is QQ??? Tell him that Sporty-j is looking for him. You coward!!!
Tell him that Sporty-j also thinks hes a fake tough-guy…
@Sporty Spice: So after your Heat lost to the lowly Sixers you are calling out QQ? I put the probability of the Magic winning the series higher than the odds of the Heat making it out of the 2nd round.
Cs in 5!
@Lakeshow – Actually of all the Lakers, Blake has played him the best and you do know how much you paid Eminem?
I aint gonna lie I wasnt the only one wondering where dude was. Im sure QQ has his reasons but its just a lil too coincidental that his absence coincides with the Magic being down 3-1. But if Orlando comes back and wins this series he’s gonna go HAM on all our asses lol!
@CLAW u think Blake looks like Eminem? I say he looks more like Frankie Muniz lol
@ Claw
WTF does hes played him the best really mean to me and the Laker Nation?? Dude is killin us bruh lol