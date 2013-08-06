Chris Paul Says Clippers Are Blake Griffin’s Team

While Chris Paul is generally considered the best point guard in the league and one of its top five players, CP3 doesn’t believe he’s the key to his own team. Paul told ESPNLosAngeles.com the team’s superstar power forward, Blake Griffin, holds the cards in L.A. and that the big man is the one who can propel them to the next level.

While the two players normally come across as good friends, there were rumors last season that Paul couldn’t stand the way Griffin and DeAndre Jordan acted. He felt they should’ve been more serious; Griffin and the other young players believed CP3 was too demanding. By replacing Vinny Del Negro with Doc Rivers, the organization took a step in the right direction and the former Boston coach should bring everyone’s egos together the same way he did in New England. Paul is also reaching out to mend whatever fences were strained.

“Blake is one of those guys, where his age has nothing to do with anything,” Paul said in a wide-ranging phone interview with ESPNLosAngeles.com this week. “People may say he’s a young guy, but he’s been special in this league, he’s been an All-Star. His voice carries a lot of weight and I think our team will definitely go as Blake goes. “He’s our guy, and he’s good enough to do so.”

Paul went on to speak on his time in the NBA and how this is now year nine and he’s yet to come close to winning a championship. It’s rather odd, considering how everyone looks at him as one of the NBA’s best leaders, that CP3 has won just two playoff series in his entire career. Since the 2008 Playoffs, when he was with New Orleans, Paul has won just nine playoff games.

But next season should be the Clippers best yet. They added more shooting, and more skilled role players. They added one of the league’s best coaches. And most importantly, according to Chris Paul, Blake Griffin should be maturing into one of the game’s best big men.

Do the Clippers go as Griffin goes?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.