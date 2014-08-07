Chris Paul Stars In New Kids Foot Locker Ad: “Selfie”

In a new commercial from Foot Locker, Clippers point guard Chris Paul gets spotted by an older fan taking selfies with a group of young Jordan Brand-clad kids on the playground. When asked why, it’s obvious he’s a long-term thinker.

Paul tells the fan he’s taking the pics so if any of the kids become a star, he can say he knew them before they hit it big.

We’d warn non-NBA stars from this sort of action, but the next time you’re at a high school game and your friends are clamoring to get a shot of Ivan Rabb or Ben Simmons — the top two ranked high school players in the class of 2015 — CP3 probably already has a selfie with them.

