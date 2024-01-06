Chris Paul Needs Surgery After Suffering A Fractured Left Hand

The Golden State Warriors suffered a big loss during their game against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. Chris Paul, the veteran point guard who joined the team this offseason and has largely come off the bench, fractured his left hand during the third quarter of the 113-109 win and will need to undergo surgery.

Paul suffered the injury after attempting a three midway through the frame. He tried to follow his miss and get an offensive rebound, but instead, Pistons guard Jaden Ivey appeared to run into his hand, which left Paul in enough pain that he had to go to the locker room.

Chris Paul went to the locker room after appearing to injure his hand on this play pic.twitter.com/phKrunsV9s — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 6, 2024

After the game, Warriors coach Steve Kerr discussed the injury and alluded to Paul’s history of injuring his hands.

“That’s tough,” Kerr said, per ESPN’s Kendra Andrews. “I feel so bad for Chris. I know he’s had a couple of hand surgeries before, I believe, maybe on the other hand. I saw him holding it and instantly was worried. Just got the word after walking off the floor. So I feel terrible for Chris, and obviously, guys will step up and be ready to play. We’ve got to hold down the fort without him.”

According to Andrews, the expectation is that Paul will return to the team this season.