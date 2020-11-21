Christian Wood was a revelation for the Detroit Pistons last season. After suiting up for a number of NBA and G League squads to start his professional career, Wood settled into a role off the Pistons’ bench nicely, setting himself up to become one of the most highly-sought-after frontcourt players in the 2020 free agent class.

Wood ended up finding a home on Friday evening, several hours after the window opened for players and teams to come to terms on deals. According to Frank Isola, Wood is headed to the Houston Rockets on a three-year deal that will pay him $27 million.

Christian Wood is close to finalizing a three-year, $27 million contract with the Houston Rockets, according to a source. — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) November 21, 2020

There was a little bit of confusion in the ensuing hour or so following Isola’s tweet, as multiple reports indicated that no deal had been reached between the two sides, although there was interest. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, though, the deal ultimately came to fruition, with Wood getting even more money than originally believed.

Free agent F Christian Wood has agreed to a three-year, $41M deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

Further reporting by Wojnarowski indicated the deal will happen via a sign-and-trade.

Deal expected to be completed with a sign-and-trade via Detroit, per source. https://t.co/TALHbm9OlP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

For a Rockets team that jettisoned all of its big men last year and traded 6’9 forward Robert Covington earlier this week, Wood brings some much-needed frontcourt reinforcements. The hope will be that he can build off of a career year last season as the 25-year-old power forward averaged 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in 21.4 minutes per game.